Who is Celia Munoz? America's Got Talent Season 17 contestant’s ventriloquism skill leaves judges speechless during auditions

Ventriloquist Celia Munoz stunned the judges and the live audience with her auditions on America's Got Talent season 17. She introduced her act by showing how a ventriloquist gets ready for the day and then proceeded to show her talent - she sang as if the voice was coming from a radio box as she flossed, put on makeup, and even drank water in the end.

America's Got Talent is back for the 17th time in a row, owing to its enormous success from its previous installments. The reality competition will premiere on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 with more incredible talents. Fan-favorite celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara, and Heidi Klum will provide feedback on the auditions and decide who will move forward.

America's Got Talent contestant Celia Munoz is an opera singer-turned-ventriloquist from Spain

In a sneak peak ahead of America's Got Talent premiere on Tuesday, viewers got to see ventriloquist Celia Munoz showcasing her skills mimicking a radio while doing day-to-day activities, which stunned the judges and the live audience alike. By the end of her performance, she received a standing ovation, establishing herself as one of the best acts in the audition round this season.

Celia revealed that she was originally an opera singer before she began to pursue ventriloquism as a passion and profession. The 36-year-old contestant has only been a ventriloquist for the past two years. The judges were stunned when she delivered the performance, considering she had only been doing it for a small amount of time.

However, this wasn't the first time the contestant showed off her skills to TV audiences. The Madrid-based performer was crowned the winner of Spain's Got Talent in 2021.

The America's Got Talent contestant began her career as a classical artist. She began by working for a theater company called La Espada de Madera and participated in a variety of local festivals, including the Almagro International Classical Theater Festival. She also performed in the legendary 17th century Corral de Comedias.

Then, she began training as a lyrical soprano at the Sibelius Academy in Helsinki and worked internationally on a variety of classical and contemporary opera projects. The America's Got Talent contestant has also been awarded by the Finnish Culture Foundation.

Her expertise combines her career as a soprano with her talents as a ventriloquist and singer. Celia has also received specialized classes from Gary Owen, the coach of Season 12 AGT winner Darci Lynne, and she has even trained with Javi Jiménez, doll manipulation director of the program Los Guiñoles de Canal Plus.

Celia's website bio reads:

"Celia Muñoz, is a versatile artist. Currently, she is revolutionizing the scene with her innovative artistic combination. Her ventriloquism numbers combine this art with illusionism and related arts and have become some of the freshest proposals of the moment."

Some of her notable performances include: The Spirit of Diva (manifesting it through her voice, Celia will make the spirit of a Diva appear, the great Maria Malibrán), and The Little Nightingale (she will bring the voice of a boy singer, known as the boy with the Golden Voice, who triumphed internationally in the 1950s/60s).

The America's Got Talent contestant has amassed 14K followers on Instagram and constantly updates her followers of her performances at different venues.

The competition will be broadcast on NBC every Tuesday night at 8.00 pm ET, with the premiere episode being a two-hour extravaganza that will see contestants from all over the world showcase their talent and impress viewers. The cast will consist of individual/group magicians, singers, dancers and other forms of art which will be displayed on stage.

