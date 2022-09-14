America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 finale results: Time, release date, finalists, and more details explored 

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) is set to air its grand finale on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC. The episode will crown the winner of this season among the 11 acts performed on Tuesday, September 13. While all the acts have been impressive, only one can win the competition and take home a million dollars.

The reality competition series has been interesting to watch since the season premiered on May 31, 2022. It has showcased various art forms, including dance, comedy, variety, novelty, acrobats, ventriloquism, and so much more. Although many deserving contestants weren't selected in the qualifiers, they became popular names, as evident from their social media.

AGT Season 17 also saw fan-favorite judges Simon Cowel, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Heidi Klum back on the panel with their fun banter and engaging personalities. Host Terry Crews also returned with his charming demeanor.

Although many qualifying acts delivered incredible performances on the AGT stage and earned appreciation from judges, the live studio audience, and viewers back home, only 11 acts competed ahead of the finale. A total of 55 acts were chosen to participate in the qualifiers, which lasted for five weeks.

Every week, two top-voted acts by viewers were chosen, after which 10 acts and one wildcard contestant were eligible to compete in the finale.

Which acts are in the run for the AGT Season 17 finale?

Check out which acts are still in the running for the win.

1) Avery Dixon - Saxophonist (host Terry Crews' golden buzzer)

2) Mike E. Winfield - Stand-up comedian

3) Drake Milligan - Musician

4) Metaphysic AI - Variety (AI Software)

5) Sara James - Singer (Simon Cowell's golden buzzer)

6) Mayyas - Dancing Group (Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer)

7) Kristy Sellars - Dancer

8) Nicolas RIBS - Magician

9) Chapel Hart - Country Music Trio (All Judges' golden buzzer)

10) Yu Hojin - Magician

11) Celia Munoz - Ventriloquist (Wildcard)

What transpired on tonight's episode of AGT Season 17?

Kicking off the night's finale was Kristy Sellars, whose performance was based on nightmares and anxiety, hit the rid chords, and earned a standing ovation from the audience. The AGT contestant dedicated the performance to her daughter.

Nicolas RIBS promised that his finale performance would be "bigger and better," and he delivered the same. Although he managed to impress most judges, Simon felt that his act didn't rank up to his previous ones and that it was too sober for a finale. Meanwhile, Chapel Hart impressed everyone by performing their song American Pride, which Simon felt was the perfect choice for the week of 9/11.

Being the only comedian, Mike E. Winfield floored the AGT audience with his comic timing and performance. Metaphysic AI took their act to the next level with the image of a young Elvis Presley singing songs with Sofia and Heidi as the backup dancers and Simon as the second vocalist.

Mayyas presented the audience with a serene atmosphere and delivered a scintillating performance. Judges also applauded saxophonist Avery Dixon for his song choice and Celia Munoz for her creativity. While Sara James had a pop singer moment on stage, Drake Milligan engaged the audience along with his act. Magician Yu Hojin also added to the glitz and elegance with his skills.

With such stiff competition, it will be interesting to see who will earn the title, a million dollars, and get a chance to headline America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip. Viewers can vote until 7.00 am ET on Wednesday on the AGT application or the NBC website.

Don't forget to tune in next week for the AGT Season 17 finale results on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 8 pm ET on NBC.

