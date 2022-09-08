America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 - List of contestants who made it to the season finale

America's Got Talent (AGT) Season 17 aired the results of the final round of qualifiers on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

Eleven acts performed tonight, out of which two acts, Mayyas and Kristy Sellars advanced to the season finale. The contestants put forward a brilliant performance that impressed the judges and viewers, who voted for their favorite.

A total of 55 acts were performed in the AGT qualifiers. While some acts instantly stood out, others failed to strike a chord with the audience and with judges Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel and Heidi Klum, thereby eventually marking their exit out of the competition. A total of 10 acts along with a wildcard contestant - ventriloquist Celia Munoz - were selected to compete in the final.

Musicians, magicians and more: A complete list of acts advancing to the AGT Season 17 finale

Although many qualifying acts performed great and earned appreciation from the audience, only 11 managed to gain enough votes to advance into the season finale, which will be held next week. The chosen acts were decided through country votes on the NBC platform and AGT application.

Here are all the acts that have made the cut to the finals.

1) Avery Dixon - Saxophonist (host Terry Crews' golden buzzer)

2) Mike E. Winfield - Stand-up comedian

3) Drake Milligan - Musician

4) Metaphysic AI - Variety (AI Software)

5) Sara James - Singer (Simon Cowell's golden buzzer)

6) Mayyas - Dancing Group (Sofia Vergara's golden buzzer)

7) Kristy Sellars - Dancer

8) Nicolas RIBS - Magician

9) Chapel Hart - Country Music Trio (All Judges' golden buzzer)

10) Yu Hojin - Magician

11) Celia Munoz - Ventriloquist (Wildcard)

What transpired on tonight's episode of AGT?

Tonight's episode of AGT hosted the results of the fifth and final week of qualifiers and cemented the eleven acts to advance into the finals. The qualifiers rounds have been interesting as this time, viewers and loyal fans got to decide on their favorites and vote for the same to ensure that the chosen contestants reach the final and potentially clinch the title.

At the beginning of the episode, Terry Crews announced that the judges will select four Qualifiers acts to compete in an Instant Save shot at joining the other acts in the finals. Kristen Cruz and Kristen Sellars took an early lead among tonight's top 11 acts, while Travis Japan, Aubrey Burchell, Shu Takada, and Blade 2 Blade did not make it through.

For the next order of announcements, the AGT host announced that Mayyas, Urban Crew and Merchant Vera were still in the running, eliminating Max Ostler and Jordan Conley.

Before announcing the wildcard contestant, host Terry announced the Top 2 contestants for this week - Mayyas and Kristen Sellars - who will be joining eight other participants in the finale. For the wildcard, four nominations were chosen by the judges. Simon chose Players Choir, Sofia picked Celia Munoz, Heidi chose her golden buzzer act Lily Meola and Howie went with Don McMillan.

Ahead of the wildcard announcement on AGT, viewers were treated to an incredible preview performance from the cast of the upcoming Broadway musical & Juliet written by pop songwriter and producer Max Martin.

By the end of the episode, Celia Munoz was chosen as the wildcard entry and became the 11th contestant to advance to the finale.

With 11 incredibe acts performing next week, it will be interesting to see who is crowned the winner of AGT Season 17. Only time will tell which contestant will take home the title, a million dollars, and get a chance to headline the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Don't forget to tune in next week for the AGT Season 17 finale on Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

