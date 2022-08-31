AGT Season 17 Episode 17: Metaphysic AI has 'deep-fake' Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and Terry Crews singing opera on stage

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) aired its fourth round of qualifiers on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC.

The hour-long episode saw eleven diverse and unique acts showcasing some of their best skills to impress the judges and audience. The acts looked at potentially earning America's votes to make the Top 2 of the week going into the finals round of the reality talent competition.

On this week's episode, Metaphysic AI and its co-founders Chris Ume and Thomas Graham left an incredible mark on the stage with their performance. They developed technology that had viewers seeing Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews singing opera together. The judges were left spellbound as they jammed along looking at their own faces.

This season of AGT has seen a multitude of talents in the form of contestants who have displayed their skills from a variety of art forms. This included acrobats, ventriloquists, impressionists, novelty performances, and comedy, among others. Many managed to wow the audience and judges. Viewers will have to keep watching to find out which acts will make the Top 2 this week.

Metaphysic AI make the judges sing opera on AGT Season 17

Metaphysic AI had raised people's expectations in their audition round, which led to judges and viewers expecting more in the qualifiers. Backstage co-founders Chris and Thomas revealed that they had been preparing for weeks and had sleepless nights to prepare for the qualifiers round. They confessed to taking it up a notch by giving viewers something they had never witnessed before.

On the AGT stage, Metaphysic displayed a deep-fake multimedia performance with Daniel Emmet joined by two other singers singing "Nessun Dorma." What surprised everyone was that instead of just Simon Cowell this time, fellow judge Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews joined in on the performance on the big screen.

Throughout the performance, the judges were left speechless as they looked at themselves singing opera. This was something that looked so real on stage that viewers were in disbelief by the end. Moreover, the artists even included Howie Mandel's voice while "imaging" him singing on the screen.

Metaphysic AI received thunderous applause from the audience as well as a standing ovation from all the AGT judges. While the judges still comprehended the act, Simon was the first to provide feedback and said:

"In terms of talent and originality..I have to say something..This is not the best act of the night..This is the best act, I believe, of the series so far."

Howie Mandel complimented the AGT group for using his original voice in addition to showcasing his face on the screen and said:

"It great..We should mention..not only is this 'deep-fake' or whatever you're calling it AI, but the fact that you had the gumption to actually use my own voice is amazing..That takes guts and it worked."

While Heidi complimented the singers and proceeded to call the performance an "epic moment," Sofia called it "scary yet fascinating at the same time." Metaphysic promised to bring in a rock and roll icon and even have Sofia and Heidi on screen if they are chosen to perform in the finals round of AGT.

Metaphysic AI's performance has left the internet divided and while some appreciate the team's performance, others are left pretty unimpressed by it.

#AGT No offense, but I don't really get this metaphysic act. Sure the technology is cool, but it's basically the same performance as last time but in opera & more judges.I don't think it's remotely close to the best act of the season.

I don't think using AI is necessarily a talent that I would pay to see...or if it's even a talent honestly. #AGT

AI just had the best performance in American Got Talent ... amazing opera!#AGT

Metaphysics was the BEST act I've seen in 2 weeks! completely amazingggg! #agt

Season 17 of America's Got Talent (AGT) has only one round of qualifiers left. Following this, the Top 10 acts and a wildcard contestant will go into the finals of the competition. Only time will tell who will take the title, a million dollars, and get a chance to headline the America's Got Talent live show at the Luxor Hotel on the Las Vegas strip.

Tune in to the next episode of AGT this Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8 pm ET on NBC to see the results of the fourth qualifiers.

