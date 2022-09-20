Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11: Why are fans slamming Natasha and Kyle after Natalya snitched on them?

The latest eleventh episode of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, which aired on Monday, September 19 on Bravo, featured second stew Natalya Scudder snitching on her team members.

She told Captain Sandy Yawn that her chief stew Natasha Webb and third stew Kyle Viljoen left cleaning duty for her. Natalya stated that she had been doing her work and her team members’ duties as well because they didn’t seem to finish their jobs on time.

Natalya’s complaints made Sandy angry at Kyle and Natasha. After the captain bashed the two, they were annoyed at Natalya for snitching on them. However, Below Deck Mediterranean fans supported the second stew as she told Captain Sandy the truth.

#Belowdeckmed Natasha you and Kyle have been neglecting your duties and passing it on to Natalya. Get off your phone . Natasha you and Kyle have been neglecting your duties and passing it on to Natalya. Get off your phone .#Belowdeckmed

Chief stew Natasha was later seen confessing that Natalya was disrespectful towards her and that she was aiming for her chief stew job.

What do fans have to say about the stews’ situation?

Natalya has been annoyed at Natasha and Kyle for some time now. She mentioned earlier that she did most of the interior work, while Natasha was always on the phone and Kyle seemed distracted most of the time.

Viewers have also witnessed Natasha and Kyle wasting time gossiping and whining about work. The chief stew was earlier criticized for ignoring her job and continuously chatting with her boyfriend on the phone.

In Episode 11 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, Natasha and Kyle didn’t clean up the pantry despite being up late at night. The next morning, Natalya was furious seeing the mess and complained to Captain Sandy.

Natasha and Kyle didn’t appreciate that they got bashed by the captain, while Sandy praised Natalya. But fans were in support of the second stew as viewers too witnessed the same thing. They even blamed Natasha for making herself look bad when she accused Natalya of the same.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

dramabananna @dramabananna Natalya waking up to the mess neither Natasha nor Kyle cleaned after last night #BelowDeckMed Natalya waking up to the mess neither Natasha nor Kyle cleaned after last night #BelowDeckMed https://t.co/6N3yGenqyV

dramabananna @dramabananna C’mon Natasha, you know it’s no one’s fault but yours, much less Natalya’s #belowdeckmed C’mon Natasha, you know it’s no one’s fault but yours, much less Natalya’s #belowdeckmed https://t.co/nWshqgeBMw

Echo @EchoDoesRadio Natasha just left Natalya to go gossip with Kyle when she could have and should have been cleaning. What is there to say, Kyle? The point that Capt. Sandy is making just happened a few minutes prior. #BelowDeckMed Natasha just left Natalya to go gossip with Kyle when she could have and should have been cleaning. What is there to say, Kyle? The point that Capt. Sandy is making just happened a few minutes prior. #BelowDeckMed

DatelessRealityTVJunkie @DatelessJ Natalya would be a much better chief stew at this point. Tash disrespects her every day. The talk was well deserved. #BelowdeckMed Natalya would be a much better chief stew at this point. Tash disrespects her every day. The talk was well deserved. #BelowdeckMed

#BelowDeckMed Natasha...Natalya doesn't have to make you look bad. You do that just fine on your own. #BelowDeckMed iterranean Natasha...Natalya doesn't have to make you look bad. You do that just fine on your own. #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/K5MSUKHTT7

Chelsea Anderson.♥️ @ChelseaAMusic #BelowDeckMed Natalya has a point Natasha & Kyle were up all night they could have cleaned up instead of talking half the time!! Natalya has a point Natasha & Kyle were up all night they could have cleaned up instead of talking half the time!! 😡 #BelowDeckMed

Adrienne Gang @AdrienneGang #TeamNatalya Natalya was absolutely in the right to talk to Sandy about the messes. She’s tried talking to Natasha and Kyle but they are just leaving bigger messes for her to clean up. It’s bs. #BelowDeckMed Natalya was absolutely in the right to talk to Sandy about the messes. She’s tried talking to Natasha and Kyle but they are just leaving bigger messes for her to clean up. It’s bs. #BelowDeckMed #TeamNatalya https://t.co/j83Is0Kt7z

Tina @tmlvdogs I would be livid if I was Natalya and woke up to that mess. Absolutely no excuse for that. #belowdeckmed I would be livid if I was Natalya and woke up to that mess. Absolutely no excuse for that. #belowdeckmed

Natalya told the captain that Kyle and Natasha were up until 3.30 am and that the pantry was still a mess, and props that were used at last night’s party were still lying around.

She further said:

“Yeah, and I feel like she’s [Natasha] not managing her schedule properly. Like, every morning this is. It’s not like a one-off party. And I just feel like I don’t want to get teamed up on.”

Sandy praised Natalya for working hard and then assured her that she would talk to Natasha about the schedule.

In a confessional, Natalya mentioned:

“I would never leave the pantry for someone to walk into who’s taking over next day service. The night person should have it emaculate, the floor should be clean, the decoration should be packed away. May be I shouldn’t say it in front of the captain, but I am fuming. We are here to get job done, so get it done, that’s it.”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11 synopsis

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 aired Episode 11 on Bravo on Monday, September 19, 2022. It featured a tiff among the interior team, including Natasha, Natalya and Kyle.

Apart from their drama, viewers also saw Bosun Storm Smith getting frustrated at deckhand Jason Gaskell, who got involved in an argument when assigned a job.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11, titled The Bold and the Betrayal, read:

“Natalya grows frustrated over the interior’s organization and is sent over the edge when Natasha and Kyle prioritize service over a tidy pantry. Storm struggles to deal with an insubordinate deckhand. Captain Sandy confronts the interior team about their shortcomings.”

The episode ended on a cliffhanger, showing Captain Sandy calling chief stew Natasha to her cabin.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 will air the next episode on Monday, September 26, 2022, on Bravo at 8.00 PM ET.

