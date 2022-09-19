What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11 air on Bravo? Tensions rise among deckhands and stews

The level of drama in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is increasing with each episode. The upcoming Episode 11 will see the tension rising between deckhands and between stews.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11, titled The Bold and the Betrayal will air on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. Viewers can watch the episode later on the network’s website or Peacock TV.

In the new episode, Captain Sandy Yawn will be seen blasting third stew Kyle Viljoen for not keeping the pantry clean. The synopsis of episode 11 of the seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean reads:

“The deck crew tries to untie a tangled anchor while the guests enjoy paddleboard yoga. Storm comes to the realization that he needs to delegate more and decides to appoint a Lead Deckhand.”

It continues:

“Natalya grows frustrated over the interior’s organization and is sent over the edge when Natasha and Kyle prioritize service over a tidy pantry. Storm struggles to deal with an insubordinate deckhand. Captain Sandy confronts the interior team about their shortcomings.”

Natalya snitches on Kyle in the upcoming episode

Captain Sandy Yawn’s outburst will be seen in Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 11. She will yell at Kyle for not doing his job properly and will compare his work to Natalya.

Kyle will then be seen explaining the captain’s points to his boss, Natasha, who will be seen as unaffected by Sandy's anger.

In a preview, Kyle told Natasha that he worked really hard as an interior team member. He cleaned rooms and served food and drinks to the charter guests. He was seen frustrated at Natalya who snitched on him to the captain.

Natalya stated in a confessional that she would not apologize for snitching because she told the truth as Natasha and Kyle were always distracted from their jobs.

In a confessional, Kyle said:

“Natalya has been making it very verbal that she’s been working harder than everybody else, so I have very fishy suspicions. It’s a fish market at the moment.”

Only time will tell whether things will be resolved among the stews or if Captain Sandy will have to intervene to calm her crew members.

Bosun-deckhand fight in Below Deck Mediterranean’s episode 11

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 fans will not only see a spat between the stews, but also between the deckhands in Episode 11. Since Storm Smith was made Bosun, he has not been happy with deckhand Jason Gaskell’s work.

Earlier, Jason was also seen complaining about Storm and how he didn’t think the latter fit into the group. In the Episode 11 preview, he will once again be seen on the receiving end when he avoids a task given by Bosun Storm.

In the clip, the latter was seen storming towards Jason and trying to be as calm as as possible, telling the deckhand about his mistakes. The two got into a heated argument where Jason kept on saying to Storm that the latter should specifically tell him what needs to be done.

In a confessional, Storm said:

“I think Jason enjoys upsetting people. Right now, I am doing more than I want to do because of his attitude towards me. I just want to be like, ‘oh, you know, do you enjoy [upsetting me]?’”

Viewers can watch the upcoming episode on Bravo on Monday, September 19, 2022. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far