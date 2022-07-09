Who is Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean? Yacht’s stew has worked for “multiple royal families”

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is all set to air premiere on Bravo in just a few days, with Natalya Scudder set to debut on reality television. The Australian-born Scudder claims she has always been drawn towards the water and will be a stew on the yacht.

She has had a lot of professional experience when it comes to being a stew. She has also worked for a high-end clientle, including multiple royal families throughout her stint. According to her bio on Bravo, the Below Deck Mediterranean star is dedicated to her job.

Apart from showcasing her professional skills on the reality TV series, viewers will also get to see the budding romance between Scudder and Storm Smith. While every cast member has an intriguing personality, here's what you need to know about Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean:

What to expect from Natalya Scudder on Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7?

In the trailer shared by Natalya Scudder on Instagram, the Below Deck Mediterranean star said:

"I am not openly looking for a boat romance, but Storm is looking nice at this point."

The camera then zooms out to show her kissing her co-star Storm Smith. The trailer also showcases Scudder and Natasha figuring out that they look like twins. Apart from the large amounts of alcohol, fans will also get to see a lot of drama and fun between the cast on the yacht when the series premieres on July 11.

What you need to know about Natalya Scudder from Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7

Although Natalya Scudder's age is not clearly mentioned on her Instagram profile, according to Starcasm, she celebrated her birthday on March 20 and turned 25 this year.

According to her profile on Bravo, she started working as a stew when she was just 18. It didn't take her long to prove she could make the impossible happen. Because of her professionalism, she has worked as Second Stew and Chief Stew in many boats. Her bio reads:

"Whether she’s entertaining the guests or setting stunning tablescapes, Scudder is dedicated to the job and still manages to be a barrel of laughs."

Natalya Scudder's hometown and travelogue

Natalya Scudder hails from Western Australia. On her social media page, she often geotages Perth, East Fermantle, Broom, Kimberley and Rottnest Island. When it comes to traveling, she has visited various popular destinations, including Bali, Biak, Cannes, Dubai, Miami and Nice.

She was recently seen enjoying herself in Ibiza, according to her Instagram post. Her latest social media post featured the stew in Los Angeles, California.

More details about Natalya Scudder's social media presence

If you want to get to know more about Natalya Scudder, you can follow her on Instagram.

She has around 7,600 followers and posts about her travels and experiences often. If she's not posting about her trips, the Below Deck Mediterranean star shows off her physique in fashion-inspiring outfits.

Details about Natalya Scudder's other crew members

Joining Natalya Scudder in the famed reality TV series is Natasha Webb (Chief Stew), Kyle Viljoen (Second Stew), David White (Chef), Jason Gaskell (Deckhand), Storm Smith (Deckhand) and Raygan Tyler (Bosun).

Below Deck Mediterranean will premiere on July 11 at 8 pm ET only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

