What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 10 air on Bravo? Release date, plot, and more explored

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is set to return with another exciting episode on Monday, September 12 at 8 pm ET on Bravo TV. Episode 10, titled, Finding the Groove, will feature more fights, miscommunications, and an angry captain.

The synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"Storm adjusts to his new role as bosun; Natalya vents her frustrations about her Chief Stew; a '70s inspired party for the guests; Natasha shocks the guests; Capt. Sandy and Storm try to unwind an anchor tangle."

Earlier in the season, captain Sandy was seen firing Raygan, the original bosun. She then promoted Storm to the role. To even out the numbers, former Below Deck Mediterranean cast member Courtney joined the team.

What to expect from Below Deck Mediterranean’s upcoming episode?

In a sneak peek of Below Deck Mediterranean Episode 10, Storm, the new bosun is seen ashore with the guests. However, he admits that he left all his work for later, and is "not too sure" about the plan.

"The Teak’s dirty, the water toys are out."

Meanwhile, back on the yacht, captain Sandy is seen unhappy with Storm’s time management skills.

The provisional bosun takes the charter guests ashore but isn’t back for hours. This does not sit well with the Captain who then tries to contact the department head but gets radio silence in return.

In her confessional, Sandy is heard saying:

"It’s never a great idea to have the guest ashore after dark. First of all, we don’t have the light, secondly something could pick up now or in pitch black."

The Below Deck Mediterranean captain then sends Jason to fetch Storm and the crew, but the latter annoys Storm with the way he communicates. During his confessional, Storm can be seen admitting that he needs to work on his time management skills, but also expresses annoyance at Jason's attitude:

"Get off the jetski and speak to me. Get in the jetski and leave. Don’t shout over like you’re Brat Pitt."

Meanwhile, Natalya can be seen busy arranging a '70s themed party for the guests with the help of Jason. Natalya also claims that he looks like the kind of guy who would enjoy a "nice flower power party," and says that he reminds her of Shaggy from Scooby Doo.

Previously on Below Deck Mediterranean

On last week's episode of Below Deck Mediterranean, Kyle got intimate with a guest even though he knew that he was putting his job at risk. When the crew met the chartered guests who came with Frank for a drink, Kyle was seen having a romantic moment with the former.

While saying goodbye, Kyle ran up to Frank and kissed him after yelling “I love you.” In his confessional, the deckhand got teary-eyed and said:

"I’ve waited a long time to have a moment like this. You don’t know what’s gonna happen in the future. You don’t want to be away from someone that makes you feel so good."

Below Deck Mediterranean follows the lives of a yacht crew as they work together and cater to their numerous guests throughout the “charter season.”

The show has seen a lot of ups and downs this season and there is still more to come. Stay tuned for new episodes every Monday to see what the crew is up to. Viewers can also stream the episodes on Peacock.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal