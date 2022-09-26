What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 12 air on Bravo? Kyle calls Natalya “Tasmanian devil”

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is all set to premiere a new episode this week on Bravo, featuring crew members enjoying a day off. The episode will air at 8 pm ET on Monday, September 26, 2022, on Bravo. Captain Sandy Yawn will announce during the tip meeting that the team has earned a day off.

The cast members will be seen getting ready for a night out for the deckhand Mzi “Zee” Dempers’ birthday party. However, stew Kyle Viljoen and chief stew Natasha Webber will decide not to attend the party as they will clean the pantry. Their decision will annoy stew Natalya Scudder.

Natalya and Kyle’s banter on Below Deck Mediterranean’s new episode

A preview for Below Deck Mediterranean's new episode showed the team at a restaurant deciding their respective orders from the menu. Kyle Viljoen broke the silence and addressed his bond with his co-stars.

He said:

“Besides all the drama, all the hate or the exclusions or the inclusions, I absolutely am having the world’s most fantastic time with each and every single one of you.”

Natalya jumped in and said that she was also grateful to everyone, besides Kyle, for being great to her. She continued by telling him that he would be demoted and the two kept talking over each other.

In a confessional, Kyle stated:

“Natalya is a Tasmanian devil. Very cute to look at, but hala annoying.”

The banter between the stews has always been a fun thing, but this time, Natalya snitched on her team to Captain Sandy Yawn. She complained about Natasha and Kyle over the pantry mess.

Hence, the chief stew will be seen cleaning up the pantry with Kyle and not going out to Mzi’s birthday party. This decision will frustrate Natalya, who will call her colleagues “selfish,” and their staying-onboard plan “rubbish” and “ridiculous.”

Captain Sandy confronts Natasha about untidy pantry

The previous episode ended on a cliffhanger which showed Captain Sandy calling Natasha in her cabin. Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 12 will begin with the chief stew entering the cabin, with Sandy all set to confront Natasha about the messy pantry that Natalya had complained about earlier.

In a preview, Sandy praised Natasha's service and organizing events’ skills, but criticized the pantry's cleanliness. She told Natasha that the pantry should be cleaned before the interior team goes off to bed, so that the morning crew do not have to deal with the night’s mess.

After a serious conversation with the captain, Natasha said in a confessional:

“Just really like a kick in the stomach. But it’s my job to take criticisms like this, so I want to try my best, and so all I can to fix it because I care about my job.”

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 12, titled “We Just Don't Clique,” will give a clearer picture of what to expect. It reads:

“Natasha and Kyle decide to work on their night off in order to organize the pantry, missing out on Mzi’s birthday celebration. During the crew day off, the divisions in the team begin to deepen as two clear cliques form.”

It continued:

“Storm falls harder for Natalya, but the closer he gets, the more she pushes him away. Courtney tearfully confides in Kyle about her father’s health issues. Storm tries to confront Jason about his attitude and is surprised when Jason turns the conversation on its head.”

Meanwhile, Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs a new episode every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET. Previous episodes can be watched on the network’s website.

