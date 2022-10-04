Who is Reid Jenkins? Meet Below Deck Mediterranean new deckhand as he replaces Jason Gaskell in season 7

Episode 13 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 confirmed that deckhand Jason Gaskell has quit his job and the show for good.

In the latest episode, Captain Sandy Yawn was seen informing the crew members that she had found Jason’s replacement. The new deckhand of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is Reid Jenkins from Decatur, Alabama.

His profile has been updated in the show’s cast list on Bravo’s site, and it reads:

“Born and raised in Decatur, Ala., Reid Jenkins knew from an early age that there was more to life than his small hometown and its two-lane roads.”

Reid Jenkins has experience working on yachts

Reid Jenkins shared a post in August last year that mentioned his last day on a yacht called Excellence. He worked on that yacht for 15 months.

According to his bio on Bravo’s site, Reid has over three years of experience in the marine industry. He dreams of starting his own yacht surveying company with his father. The new deckhand is not only about work, he loves adventure as well.

His official bio describes him pretty well. It reads:

“With over three years of experience in the yachting and marine industry, Reid isn’t afraid of the blood, sweat and tears that yachting entails. Never one to stand around, he’s always itching for action and the chance to pitch in to get things done.”

It continues:

“Now, Reid works as a captain for small yacht deliveries, freelances for deckhand gigs and aspires to run his own yacht surveying firm with his father. When he’s off charter, Reid enjoys running, scuba diving and volunteering, previously serving on a volunteer board of directors for a baseball league for kids with disabilities.”

Reid went to Decatur High School and was part of the National Art Honor Society. He pursued his Bachelor's degree from the University of Alabama in Public Relations and Political Science.

Going by his Instagram account, Reid enjoys partying, playing sports, and making friends. He will be perfect for the deck crew of the HOME yacht from Below Deck Mediterranean season 7.

Why did Jason Gaskell quit Below Deck Mediterranean?

This is the second time that the deck crew of Below Deck Mediterranean is changing. Earlier, Raygan Tyler boarded HOME as Bosun, but her unprofessionalism forced Captain Sandy to fire her. In place of her, deckhand Storm Smith was promoted to the position.

Storm and his deckhand Jason never shared a friendly bond. As a matter of fact, Jason did not build strong connections with any cast members on Below Deck Mediterranean. He has always been different from others, unlike his co-stars who like to make friends and mingle while the group is out for dinner.

The final straw came when Jason cursed his superior. In one of the previous episodes, Storm was guiding him on how to tie a knot and was telling him that his way was wrong. This made the deckhand angry, and he yelled at Storm by saying, “F**k off.”

Jason was also seen being rude to his fellow deckhand Courtney Veale. Seeing his behavior and lack of enthusiasm toward work, Storm decided to talk to Jason in last week’s episode. The conversation didn’t end up well as the deckhand decided not to work under Storm and quit his job.

When Captain Sandy was informed about the same, she requested Jason to stay until she found a replacement. Luckily, there was a deckhand available and thus the captain announced in episode 13 that Jason was leaving and the newcomer would join before the next charter.

The new deckhand is Reid Jenkins, who will make his debut next week on Below Deck Mediterranean season 7. The show airs on Mondays on Bravo at 8.00 pm ET.

