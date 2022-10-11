Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 14: Why do fans think Kyle threw Natalya under the bus in front of guest?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 aired a new episode on Monday, featuring the crew prepping for a new charter. Second stew Natalya Scudder was seen annoyed at her co-workers in Episode 14.

For the past couple of episodes, Natalya has been complaining about chief stew Natasha Webb and stew Kyle Viljoen being lazy. She feels that her co-stars gossip more rather than finish up their chores, which leaves more work for Natalya.

In Episode 14, fans were upset with Kyle as he threw Natalya under the bus.

Brittany @BrittanyFife73 For Kyle to tell a guest their room wasn’t clean “because the head of housekeeping was on the beach” is insane! I cannot!!!! #BelowDeck #BelowDeck Med #BelowDeck Mediterranean For Kyle to tell a guest their room wasn’t clean “because the head of housekeeping was on the beach” is insane! I cannot!!!! #BelowDeck #BelowDeckMed #BelowDeckMediterranean https://t.co/1gHd82A2t1

Natalya asked Kyle to set up the VIP guest room as she was going to the beach with the guests. When she returned, Kyle informed her that he and Natasha didn’t get time to tidy up the guest room, leaving Natalya annoyed. Kyle later told the guest that the room was not set because “head of housekeeping” went to the beach with them. As Natalya heard the conversation, she was furious at her colleague.

Fans slammed Kyle for blaming Natalya in front of the guest

While Natalya can be annoying with her nagging behavior, she has been the one cleaning rooms and doing laundry all day long. Kyle and Natasha also work hard, but they tend to ignore their duties sometimes to gossip around.

In Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 14, Kyle blamed the “head of housekeeping” for not cleaning the guest’s room. Fans slammed Kyle because there was no position called “head of housekeeping” as Kyle and Natalya both handled housekeeping.

But he threw the latter under the bus in front of the guest. While he thought that he would get away with his lie, Natalya heard everything. She called out Kyle for blaming her, and instead of accepting his mistake, he snapped at her and asked her to act mature.

Fans were disappointed with Kyle’s behavior and took to Twitter to express their opinions:

🐘 @hi_i_read Kyle just totally threw Nat under the bus. #belowdeckmed Kyle just totally threw Nat under the bus. #belowdeckmed

That’s My Opinion @OllieTwist17 If I was the VIP & Kyle told me they couldn’t clean my room b/c “head of housekeeping” was off the boat, while two other interior crew members were on the boat, I would have asked “why didn’t you do it then?” And then immediately go speak to sandy. They got lucky #belowdeckmed If I was the VIP & Kyle told me they couldn’t clean my room b/c “head of housekeeping” was off the boat, while two other interior crew members were on the boat, I would have asked “why didn’t you do it then?” And then immediately go speak to sandy. They got lucky #belowdeckmed

💥 Chrissy 💥 @chrissy_BB I'm a week behind, but omg... Did Kyle just say the guest's room hadn't been cleaned because the "head of housekeeping" had been on the beach??? The audacity. 🙄🙄🙄 #BelowDeckMed I'm a week behind, but omg... Did Kyle just say the guest's room hadn't been cleaned because the "head of housekeeping" had been on the beach??? The audacity. 🙄🙄🙄 #BelowDeckMed

Ty Wiley @wiley_tira

#belowdeckmed YO, Kyle told the guest said that head of housekeeping was on the beach that's why your room wasn't cleaned !!! These are the laziest chief stew and side kick I have ever seen. YO, Kyle told the guest said that head of housekeeping was on the beach that's why your room wasn't cleaned !!! These are the laziest chief stew and side kick I have ever seen. #belowdeckmed

OP @oopsie19 Kyle is immature trash! He has a lot of nerve for a lazy PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY!!!! #belowdeckmed Kyle is immature trash! He has a lot of nerve for a lazy PILLSBURY DOUGHBOY!!!!#belowdeckmed

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 14 recap

Episode 14 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7, titled “In A Bind,” saw deckhand Jason Gaskell’s farewell. As he left the yacht, a new deckhand named Reid Jenkins joined the crew, under Storm Smith as his bosun, Courtney Veale as the lead deckhand, and Mzi “Zee” Dempers as the fellow deckhand.

His first day on board was interesting as he came across a group of charter guests who wished for a BDSM-themed party. A few female guests were seen stripping for photoshoots, making Reid and others feel uncomfortable.

Apart from the new deckhand, the latest episode also featured tension between the interior crew members. Natalya was seen having a heated argument with chief stew Natasha, who asked her junior to speak with respect.

The episode ended with Kyle throwing Natalya under the bus in front of a guest by stating that the latter’s room was not set because “head of housekeeping” was not available on board. He was directing the blame towards Natalya, who went with the guests to see through their beach picnic.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 14 reads:

“The deck crew powers through an awkward night out after Courtney is promoted to lead deckhand during off-charter hours. Natasha reels from a dramatic exchange with her boyfriend. A new crew member is welcomed on motor yacht Home.”

It continued:

“Familiar charter guests return and surprise the crew by requesting some risqué offerings, including a nude photo shoot and a BDSM-themed dinner. Natalya sees red when Kyle doesn’t complete a housekeeping task, and the charter boils over into a heated argument.”

A major blowout is set to happen in the upcoming episode of Below Deck Mediterranean. Viewers can watch the latest episode on Bravo’s site or check local listings for reruns.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 airs new episodes every Monday on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

