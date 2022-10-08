What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 14 air on Bravo? Heated arguments, guests’ strange requests, and more

Season 7 of Below Deck Mediterranean is all set to air a brand new episode on Bravo next week. From crew fights to strange requests by charter guests, the upcoming episode 14 has it all.

Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 14, titled In a Bind, will be released on Monday, October 10, 2022, at 8:00 PM ET on Bravo.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

“The deck crew powers through an awkward night out after Courtney is promoted to lead deckhand during off-charter hours. Natasha reels from a dramatic exchange with her boyfriend. A new crew member is welcomed on motor yacht Home.”

It continues:

“Familiar charter guests return and surprise the crew by requesting some risqué offerings, including a n*de photo shoot and a BDSM-themed dinner. Natalya sees red when Kyle doesn’t complete a housekeeping task, and the charter boils over into a heated argument.”

New deckhand arrives in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 14

Crew members will say farewell to deckhand Jason Gaskell in Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 14. In place of him, a new deckhand named Reid Jenkins will make his debut on the reality TV show.

His bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“With over three years of experience in the yachting and marine industry, Reid isn’t afraid of the blood, sweat and tears that yachting entails. Never one to stand around, he’s always itching for action and the chance to pitch in to get things done.”

It continues:

“Now, Reid works as a captain for small yacht deliveries, freelances for deckhand gigs and aspires to run his own yacht surveying firm with his father. When he’s off charter, Reid enjoys running, scuba diving and volunteering, previously serving on a volunteer board of directors for a baseball league for kids with disabilities.”

Apart from the new deckhand, Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 14 will also feature bosun Storm Smith getting angry at Natalya Scudder. In the previous episode, the latter was seen nagging Storm for announcing his team’s lead deckhand during crew’s night out. In the upcoming episode, a preview showed that Storm gets triggered by Natalya’s inference and thus walks away from Natalya and the crew at dinner.

The trailer further showed chief stew Natasha Webb talking to her boyfriend on a video call. Their romantic moment turned sour when he yelled "f**k off" after he heard chef Dave White's voice. The latter called her to sit with the cast members, but he didn't realize that Natasha was talking to her boyfriend. Later, the chief stew was seen crying as her friend and colleague Kyle Viljoen consoled her.

Episode 14 will welcome an adventurous group of charter guests, who will request the crew to organize a BDSM-themed party. Plus, Courtney Veale will begin her new role as the lead deckhand, while Mzi "Zee" Dempers and Reid Jenkins will be her juniors.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch a new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 every Monday at 8.00 PM ET on Bravo. Viewers can also watch the episodes later on the network’s website.

Other options to watch the show include choosing live streaming channels or TV providers such as Fubo TV, Sling, Philo, DirecTV Stream, Xfinity, Verizon, dish, Spectrum, and YouTube TV.

