What time will Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 15 air on Bravo? Plot, release date and more details explored

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 started off with a friendly group of crew members, but after 14 episodes, drama has found its way in.

The interior team of Yacht HOME was one of the strongest groups on board. But chief stew Natasha Webb and stew Kyle Viljoen’s close bond didn’t turn out to be healthy for the team. While the two were seen gossiping and wasting time dealing with personal issues, fellow stew Natalya Scudder was seen doing laundry and cleaning rooms.

In the last couple of episodes, Natalya complained about the workload and blamed her team members. This has affected the interior’s work and a heated argument will be seen in Episode 15 of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 is all set to air a brand new episode on Monday on Bravo. Episode 15 will be released on October 17, 2022, at 8 pm ET on the channel.

Viewers can later watch the episode on the network’s website or on Peacock. Those who don’t have the Bravo channel can opt for multiple TV providers, such as Xfinity, DirectTV, Dish, Verizon, Spectrum, Cox, Optimum, Fubo TV, Sling, and Philo.

What to expect from the new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean?

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 15 promises to be a dramatic installment. In a preview, Kyle was seen yelling at Natalya when the crew members were out for dinner. The two stews have been having issues for some time now.

In the previous episode, Kyle threw Natalya under the bus in front of a charter guest by saying that the latter’s room was not cleaned because the “head of housekeeping” was not available. He referred the head of housekeeping to Natalya, who went with the guests to help in organizing a beach photoshoot. Before leaving, she had asked Kyle to clean the guest’s rom, but he didn’t and later blamed Natalya for it. The latter heard his excuse that he was giving the guest, which made her furious, leading to an argument between the two stews. The upcoming episode will also see another round of fight between them.

The deck team will also face some issues adjusting with new deckhand Reid Jenkins. He joined the cast in the previous episode, replacing Jason Gaskell. As seen in the preview clip, Reid might land himself in trouble for hurting his team member's feelings.

The official synopsis of Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 Episode 15, titled Brace for Impact, reads:

“After a contentious disagreement over housekeeping, Kyle and Natalya reset when Kyle delivers a sincere apology. The charter guests lose control on Jet Skis. Reid has major regrets when he makes a joke that goes too far. The crew looks forward to blowing off steam on a night out, but the positive energy comes to a halt when an explosive argument erupts between two crew members.”

The upcoming episode will also see bosun Storm Smith getting frustrated at charter guests as they lose control of their jet skis, which hit the yacht.

Below Deck Mediterranean Season 7 has only two to three episodes left before the finale. The reality TV show features nine crew members, including Captain Sandy Yawn, chief stew Natasha Webb, stews Kyle Viljoen and Natalya Scudder, Bosun Storm Smith and his deckhands — Courtney Veale, Mzi “Zee” Dempers, and Reid Jenkins.

Below Deck Mediterranean airs new episodes on Mondays on Bravo at 8 pm ET.

