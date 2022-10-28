Who is Faye Clarke? Chief stew of Below Deck Adventure 2022 runs a food truck business

Below Deck Adventure is all set to take the ultra-wealthy on an ultra-adventure. While previous shows focused on yacht life and luxury vacations, the upcoming Bravo show will take guests on an exhilarating and thrilling ride through the fjords of Norway.

After exploring the Mediterranean and Australia, the franchise will now offer charter guests an enriching experience, one in which they can engage in extreme sports like cave-diving, rappelling, and more.

The team on every yacht is important, and while the captain is busy with their duties, the responsibility of taking care of everything is the chief stew’s job. For the new season, the new Bravo star, Faye Clarke, is set to serve in that role and impress both her cast members and the guests. According to Faye's Bravo TV bio, she was raised in southeast London and grew up in very competitive surroundings.

Faye Clarke is set to make her debut in Below Deck Adventure

Faye Clarke, one of the newest members of Below Deck Adventure, is all prepared to take on her role as the chief stew of the yacht Mercury. According to Faye's Instagram, she is a self-proclaimed traveler, philosopher, chef, and makeup artist. However, that is not all, as she is also an entrepreneur. The upcoming Below Deck Adventure chief stew owns a food delivery truck called The Salt Beef Shack. The food truck delivers bagels, curry pots, soups, and more to offices and caters to special events.

Faye got involved in the yachting industry at the age of 21 when she decided to pack her things and travel to Italy. She has since worked her way up the ranks, working on both superyachts in the Mediterranean and smaller yachts in Florida.

In the trailer for Below Deck Adventure, Faye describes Norway as "magical" and the "land of adventures." She further says that she loves "tall guys" and is seen sharing an intimate moment with one of her fellow crewmates. The trailer teases a conflict between her and the chef, Jessica Condy, as well.

She addresses Condy and says,

"My s*it is together, maybe you need to get your s*it together."

The chief stew and the chef not being on the same page is never good for the charter, as viewers have seen numerous times over the years. Clarke has big shoes to fill, as Below Deck fans have seen some memorable people fill that role before her.

More about the show

Bravo uploaded a promo for Below Deck Adventure that promised "five-star service, five-star drama, and five-star adventure." Unlike most franchise shows, the upcoming show is packed with thrill-seeking activities and a whole lot of adventure. However, fans can expect the same level of drama and interpersonal conflicts seen in the previous spin-offs of Below Deck.

According to the promo, the upcoming captain is as tough as they come and will not tolerate disrespect. It is crucial to stay on his good side. However, it is equally important for the crew to get along in order to provide the best service possible to their high-end guests.

Apart from Faye Clarke, Captain Kerry Titherage, Chef Jessica Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Stews Oriana Schneps, Kasie Faddah, Deckhands Nathan Morely, Kyle Dickard, and Michael Gilman make up the crew of Below Deck Adventure.

Poll : 0 votes