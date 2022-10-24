What time will Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 episode 16 air? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Episode 16 of Below Deck Mediterranean season 7 is all set to unfold new drama and new tensions among the crew members on Monday, October 24, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo.

In the new episode, the crew members will have a tough time dealing with the yacht guests amid their internal feud. The synopsis of the new episode, titled Clash Landing, reads:

“A fight between the entire interior team erupts and affects the crew on their night out; Storm's support of Natalya causes her to reconsider their romance; demanding boat-savvy guests put the crew through their paces, and the incoming swell only intensifies the turbulence.”

It further continues:

“When Natasha tries to set boundaries with Dave, he gets angry and the dinner service spirals out of control. The season takes an unexpected tumble when a crew member has a sudden serious injury.”

All about episode 16 Below Deck Mediterranean season 7

Episode 16 of Below Deck Mediterranean will see crew members fighting among themselves on Captain Sandy’s 163-foot motor yacht, Home. As the fight intensifies, the night out of the team is in jeopardy.

In the last couple of episodes, Chief stew Natalya has been complaining about the workload and how she is overburdened by the work, blaming her team members for the lack of support and refusal to share the workload. Natalya’s confrontation created furore within the team, leading to a heated argument among the members.

The problem further escalated when Kyle yelled at Natalya at dinner and blamed her for not cleaning one of the charter guest rooms. However, it turned out that Kyle was in fact supposed to clean the room as Natalya had gone with a guest to organize a beach photoshoot.

Upon learning that Kyle was blaming her for not cleaning the room, Natalya had a heated argument with Kyle. Tensions between them will be visible in the new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

The upcoming episode will also see Natalya and Storm having second thoughts about their relationship and one of the crew members getting injured, putting the crew in a tough spot.

About Below Deck Mediterranean season 7

Below Deck Mediterranean, which serves as a spinoff to the original series called Below Deck, films the professional and personal lives of crew members who work and live on a superyacht.

The seventh season of Below Deck Mediterranean will see a lot of chaos and conflict within the team. The crew will even have a difficult time meeting the demands of the Charter guests this season. The synopsis of the show reads:

“To ensure smooth sailing this year, Sandy brings on a trio of new department heads, but when surprising friction in the galley intensifies between the Chief Stew and Chef, who came onto the boat as colleagues and friends, tension permeates through the entire boat.”

It further adds:

“Meanwhile, the deck team faces an uphill battle when one crew member is unable to adapt to the high demands of Mediterranean superyachting, forcing others to pick up the slack. From difficult charter guests to roller-coaster "boatmances" and challenges with hierarchy on board, these yachties go to unthinkable lengths to survive the charter season.”

Captain Sandy and fan favorite Mzi "Zee" Dempers (Deckhand) have returned for the new season. They have been joined by new crew members including Bosun Raygan Tyler, Stew Natalya Scudder, Chief Stew Natasha Webb, Chef Dave White, Kyle Viljoen, and Deckhands Storm Smith and Jason Gaskell.

Tune in on Monday on Bravo to watch the new episode of Below Deck Mediterranean.

