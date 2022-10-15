Who will return to Below Deck? Season 10 trailer introduces crew of Captain Lee’s new yacht

The two-time Emmy-nominated series, Below Deck, is returning with a new season and some new and old crew members. Season 10, with Captain Lee Rosbach in charge of the ship, will premiere on Monday, November 21, at 8/7c on Bravo.

As per the press release:

“Below Deck cruises through the Caribbean for its 10th season, led by stud-of-the-sea Captain Lee. Set on the luscious island of St. Lucia, the crystal-clear waters and dramatically tapered mountains, the Pitons, are sure to excite even the most discerning guests. Aboard the largest motor yacht in Below Deck history, the crew are impressed by the luxurious, massive 197-foot vessel St. David, but quickly learn that with a bigger boat comes bigger problems.”

A host of old faces are returning to Below Deck Season 10

1) Chef Rachel Hargrove

Chef Rachel Hargrove is returning for the new season of Below Deck. Originally from Tampa, she is a cosmopolitan yacht chef with an extensive repertoire of culinary skills.

The self-taught chef attended the Culinary Institute of America and held an apprenticeship at the Michelin-starred restaurant Quatro Passi in Nerano, Italy. As per her official Bravo bio:

“After spending time in Thailand, Japan, India and Italy to expand her craft, Rachel revels in her wide range of cuisines — from molecular gastronomy to gluten-free pasta – and is unphased by almost any charter guest preference sheet. A talented and experienced chef, Rachel admits her demanding professionalism can be polarizing to others. No matter their opinion, Rachel is always sure to stand her ground on deck.”

In the new season, the chef will raise the bar even higher for herself.

2) Chief stew Fraser Olender

Fan-favorite steward Fraser Olender has been promoted to Chief stew for the new season. Before following his passion for luxury hospitality and travel, London-born Fraser used to work in commercial bookings for leading modeling agencies in London. Subsequently, he started his career on a motor yacht in Naples, Italy, and has not looked back since.

In the new season of Below Deck, Fraser is excited to be Chief Stew on St. David and work under Captain Lee again. However, things might not be easy for him on the Deck with the new guests onboard the yacht. His official bio reads:

“However, when the charter guests get too demanding, he must prove his worth as a department lead.”

Fraser loves traveling to scenic destinations and staying at the world’s finest hotels when not working. He dreams of opening his hotel someday.

Other details about Below Deck Season 10

The returning crew will be joined by new staff, namely:

Ross McHarg (bosun)

Hayley De Sola Pinto (stew)

Alissa Humber (stew)

Camille Lamb (deck/stew)

Tony Duarte (deckhands)

Katie Glaser (deckhands)

Ben Willoughby (deckhands)

The new reality show season promises a lot of drama and intense moments among the crew. In the trailer of the new season of Below Deck, Captain Lee can be heard saying,

"New location, new boat, new crew, new everything."

In Season 10, Fraser tells someone off-camera,

"You’re working with yachties. They have literally no brain cells.”

Fraser will also try to “navigate a major conflict between his stews as dynamic personalities arise in the interior department.”

Tune in on Bravo on November 21, 2022, to watch the new season of Below Deck. Viewers can also stream each episode the next day on Peacock.

