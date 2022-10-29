Who is Oriana Schneps? Meet the stew from Below Deck Adventure with an impressive resume

Below Deck Adventure season 1 is a new addition to the Below Deck franchise on Bravo. It will feature nine cast and crew members who are all set to face the camera for the first time.

One of the crew members is Oriana Schneps, who will be part of Captain Kerry Titheradge’s yacht, Mercury. Although her Bravo profile stated that she previously worked as a chief stew, Oriana will join the interior team as a stew in Below Deck Adventure.

Her bio, posted on the network’s site, reads:

“A hard worker with past experience as a chief stew, Oriana is determined to prove herself on the interior team. However, when she becomes tangled in conflict within her department, she must prove that she’s capable of rising above to get the job done.”

Oriana Schneps: A yacht broker, entrepreneur and more

Oriana Schneps has been drawn to water since she started working at a Boston aquarium. As per her Bravo profile, she found her calling in college after participating in the Bahamas’ scuba diving research expedition. So, she joined yachting just after finishing college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Oriana holds a lot of experience. In the initial phase of her career, she worked as a chief stew for around two years at International Yachting, where she "managed worldwide operations of yachts up to 200 feet."

In 2018, Oriana became an Estate Operations Manager at a multi-property family estate, where she worked for only five months (June–October). Her LinkedIn profile stated that she further founded an e-commerce company called Doon Designs in 2019 while working full-time at VaynerMedia as an Account Executive. That same year, she switched companies and became an account executive at The Sasha Group, where she stayed until March 2020.

Amid the pandemic, she switched companies again and got a Senior Strategic Analyst role at String and Key. In August 2021, she left the job and joined Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure crew.

This year, the entrepreneur co-founded an innovative blockchain company called Lazy 8ight Yacht Club and became a yacht broker at United Yacht Sales. Oriana is also the founder of Disco House NYC, a digital media group that she founded in May 2018 and ran till July 2020.

In addition to such an impressive resume, Oriana also has an interesting Instagram feed, where she shares all her adventures, including several photos with the person she’s in a relationship with. Her love interest’s name is John Dampeer, and he’s the owner of a bar called Fool’s Errand.

Meanwhile, Oriana is all set to appear on Bravo’s Below Deck Adventure.

All about Below Deck Adventure 2022 (season 1)

Oriana Schneps will be part of the interior team of Captain Kerry Titheradge’s crew. She will work as a stew and share her title with Kasie Faddah, and both of them will work under the supervision of chief stew Faye Clarke.

In addition to the aforementioned cast, Below Deck Adventure season 1 will also feature chef Jessica Condy, bosun Lewin Lupton, and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman, and Kyle Dickard.

The upcoming series is the franchise’s fourth spin-off series. The original is titled Below Deck, and its spin-offs are Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, and Below Deck Down Under. All these shows have different captains and crews.

Meanwhile, Below Deck Adventure 2022 (season 1) will premiere on November 1, 2022. Every Tuesday, the show will air a new episode at 9.00 PM ET on Bravo.

Poll : 0 votes