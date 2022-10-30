What time will Below Deck Adventure season 1 episode 1 air on Bravo? Release date, synopsis, and more explored

Below Deck Adventure, another spin-off of the Bravo nautical show is set to premiere soon. It brings viewers an all-new crew in a brand-new location. The latest part of the franchise was filmed in Fjord, Norway, and will showcase the location at its finest.

With extreme adventure sports and a rich Viking history, the show is set to take viewers on an exciting adventure.

The synopsis of the season premiere reads:

"Faye joins Mercury Yacht Mercury as chief stew with experience from all over the world as a former businesswoman, but when she finds out her team of stews know each other, she worries how their past will serve the interior."

The show will premiere on November 1, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Chief Steward finds out about her team’s rocky relationship with each other in Below Deck Adventure’s season premiere

In the first episode of the new Bravo show, viewers will get to know the Below Deck Adventure crew a little better. The trailer sees the new Chief Steward, Faye Clarke finding out that her indoor crew does not have a good professional relationship, having worked together in the past.

However, this is the least of her worries. Faye believes in having her team’s back and so when Chef Jessica tells her that her team needs to get it together, she defends her stewards by saying that maybe she “needs to get it together” instead.

Both stewards, Oriana and Kasie, wish to be the second stew, but picking one will further aggregate the situation at hand and make it tougher for Faye to keep her team together. However, as a department head, she must make sure her house functions smoothly.

While Faye may have these issues, Captain Kerry makes it a point to tell the Below Deck Adventure crew what he expects of them and that he does not stand for disrespect or disobedience. While not much can be said about the first episode, the trailer suggests that the Captain and the Bosun will be at a crosspoint as Kerry is not happy with Lewis.

In an introductory clip, the Captain said that due to his father’s military background, he was like a “drill sergeant” to him and his siblings and that’s the same attitude he plans on bringing to Below Deck Adventure.

He said to his crew:

"We’re gonna bring the highest level of service to everything, including the adventures."

In the clip, he further stated that he doesn’t mind being questioned if an assigned task is difficult and is open to listening to a different point of view even though in most cases, he may know the best way to proceed.

Captain Kerry mentioned that he does not want to be a “helicopter dad” to his crew and plans on having some fun as well. In the trailer, he is seen taking part in an activity with the chartered guests, as everyone cheers for him.

Tune in on November 1 to see what happens when Chief Steward finds out about her team’s rocky relationship and how the show proceeds on Bravo TV. Episodes of Below Deck Adventure will be available to stream a day after they air on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes