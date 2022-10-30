Which housewives have appeared on Below Deck? List explored ahead of RHOSLC star Heather Gay's debut on Below Deck Adventure 

Below Deck Adventure is slated to premiere soon, and The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay is all set to make an appearance as a chartered guest this season. The RHOSLC star will embark on a vacation Bravo-style and will indulge in all the adventures the show has to offer. To make things more interesting for the show, joining her for this cross-over will be Angie Harrington.

Unlike its previous installments, Below Deck is taking a different direction with its latest show as it gets ready to take its viewers on numerous adventures and thrills.

Heather’s appearance was teased in the trailer for the upcoming show, and captain Kerry Titheradge raved about having the RHOSLC star as a chartered guest. The captain said that she was “incredible", and in a conversation with EW, he further stated that the reality star visited Geiranger and took part in a great many adventures.

The reality star is not the only housewife to have tested the Below Deck waters. Over the years, multiple Real Housewives have left their mansions to enjoy an adventure-packed Bravo vacation.

Housewives who have appeared as chartered guests on Bravo’s Below Deck over the years

Below Deck Adventure is set to take viewers on an adventurous joyride, and joining the cast for a vacation is RHOSLC star Heather Gay. The reality star took to social media to tell her fans about her time in Norway. The caption read:

"All the feels! Norway has my heart!"

She further stated that she was celebrating the best kind of friendship during this time, and Angie Harrington, her fellow cast member, was also seen in the photos. However, she isn’t the first housewife to have appeared on Below Deck. The two franchises have often had crossovers and have seen cameos from some of the biggest Real Housewives stars in the past.

From Real Housewives of Orange County, Alexis Bellino appeared in Below Deck season 7 along with her now-fiance Andy Bohn. Although the reality star claimed to have enjoyed her time on the boat, she was upset with how she was portrayed on the show. While on the yacht, the two were mostly seen being affectionate and intimate with each other. Bellino believes that the production team used the same shots of the couple and replayed them over and over.

Kary Brittingham from The Real Housewives of Dallas was a chartered guest on Below Deck Mediterranean season 2. The reality star spoke about her experience on the Bravo show on WWHAC, and said that the experience was really fun and that she loved the crew.

Cynthia Bailey appeared on the nautical show’s season 3 and said that she would love to go back again with her husband, Mike Hill. Even though the RHOA start couldn’t leave the yacht on her trip due to bad weather, she had the “trip of a lifetime.” She was especially impressed with the crew which saw Captain Lee Rosbach as the captain at the time, and said that they were wonderful:

"The yacht was so beautiful. The crew was so amazing. Captain Lee was our captain. They basically gave us everything we wanted. So it didn’t even matter that the weather was kind of crappy because it just ended up being so much fun."

The Bravo franchise is set to air its latest show which was filmed in Norway and will see more adventures than ever before. Joining the show as crew members are Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Chef Jessica Condy, Buson Lewis Lupton, stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps, and Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Nathan Morley, and Michael Gilman.

