Who is Kyle Dickard? Meet the deckhand from Below Deck Adventure season 1

Bravo’s new show Below Deck Adventure will feature three deckhands in season 1, and one of them is Texas-born Kyle Dickard.

For those unaware, a deckhand is part of the yacht’s deck crew, whose supervisor is called bosun. With around five years of experience at sea, Kyle will be seen working on deck on the yacht named Mercury in Below Deck Adventure.

Kyle’s bosun will be Lewis Lupton, and his fellow deckhands will be Michael Gilman and Nathan Morley. The team and the entire Mercury crew will sail along the Norwegian Fjords this season.

Kyle Dickard left home at 19 to travel the world

Kyle Dickard is an avid traveler. To pursue his traveling dream, he left his home in Texas at the age of 19. While exploring the Bahamas, he discovered his interest in yachting, and, since then, he has been working on sea.

His bio on Bravo’s site reads:

“Born and raised in Texas, Kyle left the Lone Star state at the age of 19 to pursue his dreams of traveling the world. After discovering yachting when he was in the Bahamas, Kyle knew working on deck was a natural fit and has never looked back."

It continues:

"With over five years of experience on sea, Kyle is a strong deckhand excited to sail new waters. His southern charm often gets him out of trouble, but when he gets into a disagreement with another crew member, he finds himself in hot water.”

Going by his Instagram, Kyle has traveled to Cuba, Mexico, the Bahamas, Canada, and South Africa. Along the way, he met several celebrities, including UFC champion Colby Covington, influencer Summer Pardi, and comedian Jeff Ross.

His Instagram posts indicate that Kyle is a funny person who loves golfing and fishing. Will he bring his carefree energy to Below Deck Adventure? Only time will tell.

Kyle will lock horns with bosun Lewis on Below Deck Adventure

Below Deck Adventure season 1 will feature nine cast members, including Captain Kerry Titheradge, chef Jessica Condy, chief stew Faye Clarke and her stews Oriana Schneps and Kasie Faddah, and bosun Lewis Lupton with his deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely.

In a Below Deck Adventure preview, Kyle seemed to be one of the most controversial cast members on board. He was seen challenging his bosun Lewis’ leadership in the clip. It further showed Kyle being called to the captain’s cabin, and the situation didn’t look too good for him.

The show’s description on Bravo’s site mentioned the tension among the deck crew. It reads:

“Bosun Lewis Lupton and deckhands Nathan Morely, Michael Gilman and Kyle Dickard come together in this frigid-water region as some situations get heated when expectations aren't met and interpersonal conflicts come to a head while striving to please their guests.”

The preview clip also showed Kyle getting romantically involved with chief stew Faye. Only time will tell whether the two will pursue their romance for a long time or if it will be a short stint.

The official synopsis of the upcoming reality TV show reads:

“Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history.”

Viewers will be part of the entire drama from next Tuesday as Below Deck Adventure season 1 airs its first episode on November 1, 2022, on Bravo at 9.00 PM ET.

