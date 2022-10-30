Below Deck Adventure season 1 cast list: Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, and more to appear on the new Bravo show

Below Deck Adventure is set to premiere on November 1, and this time around, the Bravo show is ready to set sail in Norway. The franchise has taken a completely different route with its upcoming installment and promises its viewers a memorable journey full of thrills and adventures. While the upcoming series will showcase extreme sports, it will still serve fans with the drama that they’ve come to expect from the show.

The show’s press release reads:

"Bravo takes viewers beyond the deck and off the yacht in the latest iteration of the Emmy Award-nominated franchise as passengers paraglide, explore caves and take extreme helicopter rides along the Norwegian Fjords. "

It continues:

"The series features thrill-seeking charter guests looking to push their limits for an unforgettable experience along the picturesque landscapes rich in Vikings history."

Below Deck Adventure’s crew includes Captain Kerry Titheradge, Chef Jess Condy, Bosun Lewis Lupton, Chief Stew Faye Clarke, Stews Kasie Faddah and Oriana Schneps, as well as Deckhands Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely.

Meet the crew of Below Deck Adventure

The crew of Below Deck Adventure is ready to set sail on November 1, and while the crew’s main job is to ensure that the guests have a smooth sail, their interpersonal issues may very well come in the way. The trailer teased a rift between the chef and Chief Stewart, and if history bears witness, that is never a good sign. The trailer also offered a glimpse into the conflict between the captain and the bosun.

Let’s meet the cast ahead of the premiere of Below Deck Adventure.

Captain Kerry Titheradge

The latest addition to the list of Below Deck captains is Captain Kerry, the owner and CEO of Yachting Concepts. The captain has over 30 years of experience in the field and demands respect and obedience from his crew. Kerry is originally from Australia and docks in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, with his kids when he’s not sailing.

Chef Jessica Condy

The nutrition coach is set to debut on Below Deck Adventure and showcase her passion and knowledge of Mediterranean and Asian-fusion food. Much like all the chefs to have appeared on the franchise, Jessica Condy has an impressive resume and has worked in various roles in the culinary world. However, this is Jessica’s first time working on a yacht.

Bosun Lewis Lupton

As a graduate of the United Kingdom Sailing Academy, located on the Isle of Wight, Lewis received specialized training in the field of yachting. He realized his love for the ocean at an early age and grew to turn his passion into his career.

Chief Stew Faye Clarke

The Chief Stewart of Below Deck Adventure is originally from London. At the age of 21, she packed her bags in order to travel the world and explored many countries over a decade. Faye initially worked in the corporate sector before moving to Italy to give yachting a shot.

Stew Kasie Faddah

Coming to the show from a jungle in Costa Rica is Kasie Faddah. Kasie’s parents loved to travel, and it seems like the Below Deck Adventure cast member inherited it from them. Before moving to Costa Rica, the steward's family was a member of the Mormon church, but Kasie’s parents wanted their children to widen their horizons.

Oriana Schneps

The co-founder of the Lazy 8ight Yacht Club, an organization that collects mega-yacht NTS in the metaverse, spent several years working as Chief Stew for International Yachting. She is also employed as a Yacht Broker with United Yacht Sales. Schneps has previously worked with Below Deck Adventure co-star Kasie Faddah, although the two don’t share a harmonious working relationship.

Other members of the cast to appear as deckhands include Kyle Dickard, Michael Gilman, and Nathan Morely on the latest Bravo nautical show. Tune in on Tuesday, November 1 to see how smooth their sails are.

