How old is Danna Richards? Love Without Borders cast member is ready to start a family

Bravo is launching a new love experiment show called Love Without Borders which will feature some Americans traveling across the globe to an undisclosed location to be with an unknown partner. After the experiment, the contestants will be given a chance to go back to their normal life or continue living in their "new home" with their "new love partner."

38-year-old musician and songwriter Danna Richards is one of the five Americans who will leave her loved ones and her home, a van, to find herself the perfect man.

More about Love Without Borders' "free-spirited" contestant Danna Richards

Danna graduated from Berklee College of Music, one of the most prestigious music schools in Boston, in 2005. She currently works at the same university as the front desk supervisor.

Richards used to post one song every day for one year for her "My Nine To Five" Youtube project and currently has around 59K YouTube subscribers on her channel. She plays the piano, acoustic guitar, and ukulele, and her music style is similar to that of Kina Grannis and Terra Naomi.

According to her Instagram, Danna has traveled across the US to Nevada, Utah, Oregon, Washington, Arizona, and California. She is from Livingston, Montana but currently lives in a retrofitted Sprinter van.

All about Love Without Borders, its relationship expert, and other contestants

Relationship expert Arica Angelo finds matches based on "compatibility, not country" and feels that too many miss out on their chance to find love as they are stuck in a rut. So, in Love Without Borders, Arica will ask the people involved in the experiment to change their lives. The contestants on the show will leave their loved ones, houses, and jobs in America to travel across the globe to another country.

They will get very little time to grab a suitcase and head to the airport. Before traveling to another country, they will not even see a picture of their potential life partner. They will get a chance to return to their country after the experiment ends.

The episode description says,

"In this bold social experiment, six American singles who have struck out at love on their home turf risk everything and step blindly onto a plane to an unknown overseas destination to be paired with their "perfect" life partner."

It further says,

"Participants will say goodbye to their jobs, homes and families to see if matchmakers can scour the world for their one ideal match. At the end of the experiment, they will be faced with the stark choice of leaving life as they knew it behind and starting over for love, or returning to their previous life."

Love Without Borders was announced on October 14 during a Bravo con panel where several Bravo stars talked about modern love. Apart from Danna, the following people will also be seen in the experiment:

Optometrist Aaron Motacek

Musician Philip Michael Thomas Jr.

Social worker Naeem Thompson

Program manager Gurleen Virk

Bravo's Love Without Borders will premiere on Wednesday, November 30, at 9 pm ET. The two-hour-long premiere will be made available on the network's website and the Peacock streaming application one day after the television premiere, i.e., December 1. After that, the show will only air one-hour-long episodes on Bravo every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

