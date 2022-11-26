Who is Naeem Thompson? Love Without Borders cast member is a social worker

Love Without Borders will see five single Americans pack their bags and travel to an unknown location to find love. As part of the show, they will not know who they’re meeting or which country they’ll end up in until they’re already at the airport, waiting to catch their flights.

One of the people set to appear on the show is Naeem Thompson, who is ready to change his ways as a bachelor and find the woman of his life.

Bravo’s press release of the show reads:

"The series follows five Americans - Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk - who put it all on the line for love."

It further continues to say:

"All have come to the realization they're stuck in a rut and must change how they're looking for a mate as well as where they're looking. The love they long for and life they've always wanted could be waiting for them on the other side of the globe."

Naeem Thompson is all set to find love in Love Without Borders

Naeem Thompson is a social worker and clinical therapist who works with middle school students and has spent the majority of his career helping others achieve their goals.

The Love Without Borders star is a graduate of Temple University, where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Political Science and African Studies. He followed this up by a Master’s degree in Social Work from the University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Thompson started his career working as an elementary school teacher at the Baltimore City Public School in 2010, followed by a Youth Counselor at the National Center for Children and Families in Washington D.C. His role as an educator made him realize the importance of addressing the social-emotional needs of young adults.

His LinkedIn bio states:

"Naeem's career has focused on developing social emotional skills and understanding with youth and young adults residing in low resourced and impoverished communities."

After working as an educator, he branched out into social work and worked as a clinical therapist at Northwood High School, and then as a student-support counselor for two years.

The Love Without Borders star’s Bravo bio states that he thinks of himself as a big child and would like to have kids of his own someday. In 2021, he contracted COVID-19 and had a difficult recovery, stating that God told him to re-examine his relationship with women and get married.

Naeem took to Instagram recently to recall the incident and thanked his mother and brother for being around during the time.

The caption read:

"All of my friends and family who prayed for me and ALMIGHTY God for reaching me, teaching me, and giving me another chance. Still thankful #goddid #CovidSurvivor #Believer"

For his time on Love Without Borders, he has been matched with Sandra. During the trailer of the show, he said that he doesn’t fit in with the dating scene in Houston, which is why he’s present in Bravo's offering. However, in order to pursue the unknown woman of his life, he will need to leave his job.

The trailer teased major disagreements between Naeem and Sandra as he saw her dancing with her ex-boyfriend at a club. The two are seen trying to talk over their issues and the Love Without Borders star tells his match that she doesn’t know how to communicate. However, it seems like the process of blindly pursuing love works out for Naeem, as at the end of the trailer, he says:

"I don’t think I can see my future without you."

Tune in to see what happens when Love Without Borders premieres on November 27 on Bravo.

