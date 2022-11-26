Who is Philip Michael Thomas Jr. from Love Without Borders? Musician claims to be celibate for 4 years

Love Without Borders will see American singles leaving things up to fate as they leave everything behind in search of love. One of the people ready to take a chance on love is Philip Michael Thomas Jr. from Atlanta. According to his Bravo bio, he has been single for seven months and celibate for four.

Bravo’s press release reads:

"The series follows five Americans - Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk - who put it all on the line for love."

It continues:

"All have come to the realization they're stuck in a rut and must change how they're looking for a mate as well as where they're looking. The love they long for and life they've always wanted could be waiting for them on the other side of the globe."

The show is set to air on Wednesday, November 30, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

Philip Michael Thomas Jr. is set to appear on Love Without Borders

The musician from Atlanta is set to find love on Love Without Borders. The son of Philip Michael Thomas and Dhaima, he has grown up around famous personalities such as Betty Wright and the Marleys.

Philip started performing at a young age at musical theater, choirs, solo performances, and other productions. He is a graduate of Florida Agricultural and Mechanical University, where he signed a deal with The Exclusives (formerly Move Sumthin’ Productions).

The Love Without Borders’ star’s official stage name is Philip Michael, which he took on after recording a few successful albums and writing songs for a few other artists. This included a stint under Betty Wright as an original member of her music group M.O.S.T.

The upcoming reality TV star went on to sing with Jimmy Rosemund for Czar Entertainment, and then started recording music with some of the most well-known names in the industry, such as Akon, Tank, and Shakespeare.

The musician has a growing audience worldwide, which is likely to increase even further after the Bravo show. He currently has over 19K followers on Instagram, where he is very active. He often takes to the platform to post about his work and his love for food.

In the upcoming show, he will travel to Ghana to spend time with Carmen, and can be seen learning about her culture in the trailer. However, as time passes, the two start to have problems.

In the trailer, he is seen talking over the phone and said:

"She didn’t come home with me last night. She went to another spot."

In a later segment, the two are seen arguing where Carmen implies that he doesn’t listen. Only time will tell whether Philip will give it all up for love or return home empty-handed.

More about the show

Love Without Borders is set to take five hopeless romantics looking for love on a wild ride. As part of the show, they will pack up their bags and move to a different location without knowing where they’ll be going until they’re at the airport.

The show takes blind dates to another level as they are guided by relationship expert Arica Angelo, who found all of the matches based on compatibility. Tune in on November 27 to see what happens when Love Without Borders airs on Bravo.

