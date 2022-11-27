Who is Maël Lucas? Meet Love Without Borders star Aaron Motacek’s partner ahead of season 1 premiere

Love Without Borders is an all-new reality TV series that is all set to premiere on Bravo in a few days. The upcoming reality dating series will feature five singles who put love to a test by uprooting their lives completely in search for true passion.

Each singleton from Love Without Borders will commence on a journey to an unknown destination outside the United States. Upon their arrival, they will be paired with their "perfect life partner," but there's a catch - their trip will come at very short notice.

Before their trip, the five singles won't be given a single detail about their partner. They will also not be able to speak or see a single picture of their "perfect match" before they leave the US.

The official synopsis of Love Without Borders reads,

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

One of the singletons on the show is Aaron Motacek, whose perfect partner is Maël Lucas, a former logistics consultant from Paris, France.

The series will air on Bravo on November 30, 2022, Wednesday night at 8 pm ET.

Maël Lucas from Love Without Borders left the business world to follow a profession in massage

Maël is a former business logistics consultant who left his job in 2019 to pursue his passion in the world of massage. He graduated from TEMANA massage school and according to his personal website, he intends on sharing his passion with "as many people as possible."

Maël has a professional Instagram account for his massage website and it is @maelmassage. He has just over five hundred followers and posts a lot about his work.

According to the massuese's bio, he is a professional in "Californien, Balinais, Thaïlandais, Foot Thaï, Shirotchampi, Thaï au sol." He also has labeled highlights showcasing videos of his massages and other information for interested people.

Maël also has a personal Instagram account and the id is @maelus0. He has just over 5600 followers on his personal profile. He also loves to travel, and has labeled highlights from his travel expeditions, and posts a lot about his travels.

Prior to the season premiere of Love Without Borders, Mael took to his Instagram profile and uploaded a picture of himself from the series.

The series also shared a sneak peek, teasing viewers as to what they can expect from the first season of Love Without Borders. The preview shows Aaron and Maël building a strong connection. The trailer showcases Aaron telling Maël,

"This is what it feels like to fall in love again."

Mael's partner, Aaron, hails from Fargo, North Dakota, and is an optometrist. He leaves his close-knit family to give love a chance with Maël, but will they find what they are looking for with each other? We'll have to wait and see when the series premieres on November 30.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET. Readers can check your local listings for more information.

