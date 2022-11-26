Love Without Borders 2022 (season 1) cast: Where to follow the 5 singles on Instagram?

Love Without Borders, a bold social experiment, is all set to air next week on Bravo. The show will help five singles who have struck out at love in the United States find their soulmate in another country.

These singles will not only uproot their lives but leave every other relationship behind in the pursuit of love. They will travel to an unknown overseas destination without speaking or looking at the picture of their "perfect" match.

Relationship expert Arica Angelo will help the singles find love and guide them along the way. Love Without Borders will premiere on Wednesday, November 30, at 9/8c on Bravo.

5 singles travel to another country in Love Without Borders

1) Aaron Motacek - @aaronmotacek

A 31-year-old optometrist, Aaron, will go on a "quest around the world for love" in Love Without Borders. He joined the show as he had limited dating options in his hometown of Fargo, North Dakota.

He will leave his close-knit family and his brother’s optometry practice behind to find out if Maël Lucas, from Paris, France, is his forever love.

2) Danna Richards - @montanadanna

Danna is a 38-year-old musician and songwriter from Livingston, Montana. She has already given up her traditional home to live in a retrofitted Sprinter van.

Free-spirited Danna is ready to start a family and is willing to give up her home on the road for her Mr. Right. On Love Without Borders, she will try to bond with Brian.

3) Philip Michael Thomas Jr. - @thephilipmichael

Philip is a musician based in Atlanta. He has experienced a lot in the local dating scene and has been through some failed relationships. Now, he has decided to focus on finding a real relationship.

For the last seven months, Philip has been single and claims to have been celibate for four years to make space for a loving relationship. In Love Without Borders, Philip will try his best to manifest a deeper connection with Carmen, who is from Ghana.

4) Naeem Thompson - @geminiguynaeem

Naeem is a social worker who works with middle school students and lives just outside Houston. On his Instagram bio, he describes himself as a "psychotherapist and EmotionCoach."

According to his Bravo profile, during the Covid-19 pandemic, Naeem "received a message from God," to "re-examine" his relationship with women and find a wife, and settle down.

Naeem is now ready to settle down and have children of his own. He hopes Chandra is the woman he wants to share his life with.

5) Gurleen Virk - @morewithgurl

Gurleen is a 28-year-old program manager who is currently working at Google. According to her bio on Bravo, she was weary of San Diego's hookup culture and decided to join Love Without Borders to find a "true connection." Gurleen is looking for a man who is ready to commit to her for the long haul.

In the show, she meets Shreyas, who she hopes is her dream man.

On the show, these five singles will aspire to meet their matches with the help of Arica, who will also guide the singles along the way.

The new series is produced by Kinetic Content with Eric Detwiler, Scott Teti, Chris Coelen, Brent Gauches, Sarah Dillistone, and Kenda Greenwood Moran serving as executive producers.

Love Without Borders debuts with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday. Each episode will stream the next day on Peacock.

