Love Without Borders 2022 (season 1): Meet the cast of Bravo's new reality show 

Love Without Borders is a brand new reality TV series that is all set to premiere on Bravo in less than a week. The forthcoming dating series will revolve around five singles who are ready to uproot their lives in search of true love.

Each of the cast members from the show will embark on a journey to an unknown overseas destination. Upon reaching the new location, they will be paired with their "perfect" life partner. However, it undoubtedly comes with a catch. Each trip will come at a short notice prior to which they will not be allowed to speak with their "perfect match" or even see a single photo of them before they leave the United States.

The official synopsis of Love Without Borders reads,

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

The series will premiere on November 30, 2022, on Wednesday night at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT only on Bravo.

Check out the five singletons looking for love on Love Without Borders season 1

Read about the five single cast members who will travel out of the United States to find their perfect match on Love Without Borders season 1.

Aaron Motacek

Aaron Motacek is a 31-year-old optometrist who hails from Fargo, N.D. Sadly, as per Aaron, there are not many dating options from where he comes. All set to appear on the show, he knows he should make a "drastic choice" in his pursuit of finding love.

While leaving his family is not easy for him, Aaron has made it a priority to be in a loving relationship. If that means he has to leave his close-knit family and his comfortable life, it's a risk he's willing to take.

Danna Richards

Danna is a 38-year-old musician and songwriter who is ever-ready for risky ventures. Hailing from Livingston, she's given up her traditional home to soak up country spaces in a renovated Sprinter van. Her Bravo bio says:

"Free-spirited Danna is ready to start a family and willing to give up her home on the road for one that’s completely unknown in hopes of finding the One."

Philip Michael Thomas Jr.

Hailing from Atlanta, Philip is a budding musician who has had his share of adventures in the local dating scene. The artist, however, is now ready to find and focus on a real relationship. According to his Bravo bio,

"He’s been single for seven months and celibate for four so he can to clear his mind and create space for the loving relationship he hopes is just around the corner – or around the globe."

Naeem Thompson

Naeem Thompson is a social worker who lives right outside Houston. He works with middle school students and describes himself as an easy-going person. As per his Bravo bio, Naeem is prepared to have kids:

"He considers himself a big kid at heart and is ready to have children of his own."

After he tested positive for Covid-19, Naeem received a message from God, who told him to reflect on his relationships with women and find himself a wife and settle down:

"Naeem is more than ready to change his ways and take one of the biggest chances of his life to meet his match."

Gurleen Virk

Gurleen Virk from Love Without Borders is a program manager who lives an independent life. She is 28-years-old and has grown tired of the hookup culture in San Diego. According to her Bravo bio,

"She knows exactly what she wants and is ready to share her life with someone ready to commit for the long haul, even if that means leaving her beloved dogs behind."

Love Without Borders season 1 will premiere only on Bravo on November 30. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

