“I can see them really lasting”: Love Without Borders fans are rooting for Danna and Brian

Bravo's Love Without Borders is the newest reality dating series that recently premiered on the channel. The show aired its episode four on Wednesday night, December 14, at 9 pm ET/ 8 pm CT.

Love Without Borders revolves around five singles who leave their family and work back in the US in search of their "perfect partner" in a completely different country with no information as to who it might be.

Episode 4 featured Naeem finally saying goodbye to his mother and arriving in Panama to meet his perfect partner, Chandra. Apart from that, the show also gave viewers updates on the other couple's lives. Gurleen and Shreyas finally got a separate spot for the rest of her time in the city. But things weren't looking very bright for them and it seemed like they struggled to make a connection.

#LoveWithoutBorders Danna and Brian really are a good pairing, I can see them really lasting Danna and Brian really are a good pairing, I can see them really lasting#LoveWithoutBorders

But one couple who seemed to be making a great connection were Brian and Danna. The latter moved to Ireland where Brian works and owns a farm. This week, Love Without Borders showcased the duo making a better connection with each other as they went out on a small drive.

Upon watching Brian and Danna form a bond, viewers took to social media to share that they were rooting for the couple.

Fans claim Brian and Danna might end up together on Love Without Borders season 1 episode 4

Taking to Twitter, fans claimed that they could see Brian and Danna's relationship lasting. A few fans also added that they seemed to be the only couple who were happy with each other compared to the rest on Bravo's newly released reality dating series. Some also shared that the two seemed to have the most genuine connection compared to the others.

Desiree @dezireme2 Danna n Brian seem to have the most genuine connection #LoveWithoutBorders Danna n Brian seem to have the most genuine connection #LoveWithoutBorders

#LoveWithoutBorders Seems like the girl in Ireland is the only one comfortable with her partner and living space. Seems like the girl in Ireland is the only one comfortable with her partner and living space. #LoveWithoutBorders

Jamaica_yeah_man @yeah_jamaica @_MissLeandra I’m more interested in their relationship. They seem to compliment each other @_MissLeandra I’m more interested in their relationship. They seem to compliment each other

Donna Boo @chocolateluvn86 Danna and Brian seem to be hitting it off really well! #LoveWithoutBorders Danna and Brian seem to be hitting it off really well! #LoveWithoutBorders

Here's a brief recap on what happened this week on Love Without Borders season 1 episode 4

Titled We're Looking at Rings, the official synopsis for episode four of Love Without Borders read as:

"Naeem lands in Panama and is instantly besotted; Danna and Brian grow closer and contemplate her future farm life in Galway; Carmen finds provocative content on Philip's social media; Mael introduces country bumpkin Aaron to French fare as they bond."

Naeem found it difficult to communicate at the airport once he arrived in Panama. But things turned around after he arrived at Chandra's house. The two hit it off well and spoke about their expectations.

Chandra was quick to make it known that if she finds any red flags, it will be a deal breaker. She also shared that she was short tempered and lacked patience. She went ahead and made dinner for both of them and got to talking about their respective lives.

Meanwhile, Gurleen was still holding back and not connecting much with Shreyas. The day after they moved out, the latter took her on a desert safari. While Gurleen enjoyed the ride, there wasn't much else happening between the two. Only time will tell if the duo are a perfect match after all.

Love Without Borders season 1 airs every Wednesday night at 9 pm ET, only on Bravo. Readers can check their local listings for more information.

