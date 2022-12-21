What time will Love Without Borders season 1 episode 5 air on Bravo? Plot, release date, and more details explored

Bravo’s recently launched show, Love Without Borders, is all set to return with a brand new episode this week. Since its premiere, the five singles on the show have gotten a little closer to their respective partners.

Episode 5 of Love Without Borders season 1 will air on Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The five couples from the show are:

Aaron Motacek and Mael Lucas

Danna Richards and Brian Dilleen

Philip Michael Thomas Jr. and Carmen Holzer-Nkrumah

Naeem Thompson and Chandra Chugani

Gurleen Virk and Shreyas Mehta

The previous episode featured Danna and Brian growing closer and dreaming of their future in Galway, while tension rose between Philip and Carmen after the latter found provocative content on his social media.

The upcoming episode of Love Without Borders will see Gurleen arguing with Shreyas' friends

In the upcoming episode, Aaron and Mael will bond over a massage session, while Gurleen will get into a heated argument with Shreyas’ friends.

The official synopsis of episode 5 of Love Without Borders, titled Things Are Getting Touchy, reads:

“Naeem's childish antics wear on Chandra; Gurleen and Shreyas' sleeping situation is challenged; Danna questions Brian's feelings for her; Aaron consults Arica.”

Episode 5 will feature Naeem acting like an excited child exploring his partner Chandra’s place, Panama. Meanwhile, Danna and Brian will continue to create beautiful memories, while Aaron will explain to Mael the meaning of “Zaddy.” Carmen and Philip will deal with the aftermath of the social media debacle.

Things will get heated between Gurleen and Shreyas’ friends when they question the couple's sleeping situation. Shreyas’ friends will brag about him being a ladies’ man who sleeps with women on their first date.

In a preview, Gurleen initially tried to explain that she wanted to create an emotional bond with Shreyas before developing a physical connection as well. However, his friends kept asking inappropriate questions, leaving Gurleen and Shreyas frustrated. The former then shut his friends down by saying that they should not interfere.

In a confessional, Shreyas said:

“I wanted to create a comfortable situation for Manchali, Vijay, and Gurleen. The last thing I was expecting is an argument between them.”

Love Without Borders follows singles who've moved countries to find true love

Love Without Borders premiered on Bravo on November 30, 2022. The show started as a form of a social experiment where relationship expert Arica Angelo picked partners for the five singles — Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson, and Gurleen Virk.

The twist, however, is that the five singles had to trust Arica blindly and leave their life behind in America and move to another country whether they would meet and stay with their partners.

The official description of Love Without Borders reads:

“With the help of relationship expert Arica Angelo, the excited singles pack their bags at a moment’s notice, grab their passports and fly to a destination that’s not revealed until they’re at the airport.”

It further states:

“The stakes are high and nerves are frayed as they each realize they will not speak with – or even see a photo of – their match before leaving the States. The adventure begins when they arrive at the destinations to finally meet their match. That’s when things get real and the journey to love truly begins - drama and all.”

So far, Danna and Aaron have become comfortable with their respective partners, Brian and Mael. Only time will tell whether others will be able to recognize their chosen partners as their soulmates.

Love Without Borders season 1 airs new episodes every Wednesday on Bravo at 9 pm ET.

