"Gurleen needs to learn to read the room": Fans slam Gurleen for disrespecting Shreyas' culture on Love Without Borders

Love Without Borders season 1 aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo. The two-hour episode documented cast members moving to a completely different country to meet a potential partner and see if they blend in well with each other to spend the rest of their lives together. While some connected well, others have adjustment issues, causing significant drama.

On this week's episode of Love Without Borders, Gurleen wished to be independent and clean up the plates at Shreyas' cousin's party. Despite the hosts asking her not to do it because it didn't sit well with their culture, she insisted on cleaning the plates and putting them in the kitchen. Fans slammed her for disrespecting the culture. One tweeted:

B @behniwal08 It's one thing to be independent but it's another to be hard headed and not respect other people's feelings and wishes. Gurleen needs to learn to read the room. #lovewithoutborders It's one thing to be independent but it's another to be hard headed and not respect other people's feelings and wishes. Gurleen needs to learn to read the room. #lovewithoutborders

The official synopsis of the Love Without Borders episode reads:

"Naeem is ready for love but his mum disagrees; Gurleen and Shreyas seek privacy; a misunderstanding strains their connection; Brian and Danna deepen their bond; Mael and Aaron struggle in their relationship; Philip battles to stay celibate."

Shreyas introduces Gurleen to his family and friends on Love Without Borders

On tonight's episode of Love Without Borders, Gurleen and Shreyas decided to take the next step in their relationship and move to their own place where they can have privacy and can connect better rather than living with his parents in their house. She had previously raised concerns over the difference in lifestyles between her and Shreyas and wanted to get to know him separately.

Shreyas revealed that the couple took a few shots and got to know each other better. He also stated that the duo were planning to focus on each other. Meanwhile, Gurleen also confessed to opening up to Shreyas over her concerns of them not having the one-on-one time, to which he was "super-understanding which was a breath of fresh air."

He then went to his parents with the information, who didn't seem to be very happy and comfortable with the Love Without Borders couple's decision to move out. However, Shreyas decided that it was in best interest for him and Gurleen to move out. In a confessional, he said:

"It's tough, but Gurleen checks all the boses. She's amzing. She's very sweet, she's humble...everything's good. I want to give this a shot. I want to give this whole thing a proper opportunity."

Later on in the Love Without Borders episode, Shreyas decided to show Gurleen a glimpse into his life, culture, friends and family. To introduce her to his social circle, he took her to his cousin Panchali's house. Gurleen, for her part, thought it was a great idea to meet his friends and get to know Shreyas better.

The couple then bonded with Shreyas' family and friends, with Gurleen even opening up on her decision to move to a different country to find love. She explained how her dating life hadn't worked out, which led to her giving the show and the format a chance. The star also revealed that they were going to find their own apartment.

Panchali enquired with Shreyas about the same and asked him to be himself and make decisions that were not influenced by anyone else. However, he assured her that he wouldn't change himself or be fake for anyone.

By the end of the Love Without Borders episode, Gurleen took it upon herself to take the used plates back to the kitchen. However, Shreyas and his friends explained that the culture allows the servants or house help to take the plates as otherwise it wouldn't look good on the guests who hosted the party.

However, Gurleen wouldn't listen and went on to continue taking the plates, glasses and other items to the kitchen, which potentially offended the hosts. She, however, maintained that she wished to be independent.

Fans slam Gurleen for her behavior on Love Without Borders

Fans took to social media to slam Gurleen for disrespecting the culture of Dubai. Check out what they have to say.

jess oz @reality_jess_ It’s really nice that Gurleen wants to help but she’s not respecting their culture and screaming I don’t care isn’t effective communication #LoveWithoutBorders It’s really nice that Gurleen wants to help but she’s not respecting their culture and screaming I don’t care isn’t effective communication #LoveWithoutBorders

Mira 💕 @MMira08 Gurleen you are a guest… put the plates down!!! Then she went back and picked up some more plates. #LoveWithoutBorders Gurleen you are a guest… put the plates down!!! Then she went back and picked up some more plates. #LoveWithoutBorders https://t.co/VuMOOFrjAX

PG @pgtwocents Culture & homeowner aside, Gurleen went into someone’s place of employment & took over their job. She didn’t consider how the house staff would feel nor treated them with respect. Prime example of American arrogance. #LoveWithoutBorders Culture & homeowner aside, Gurleen went into someone’s place of employment & took over their job. She didn’t consider how the house staff would feel nor treated them with respect. Prime example of American arrogance. #LoveWithoutBorders

𝕯𝖊𝖇𝖇𝖎𝖊 @MissDebbieR GURLEEN STOP CLEANING UP. You're not impressing them, quite the opposite #LoveWithoutBorders GURLEEN STOP CLEANING UP. You're not impressing them, quite the opposite #LoveWithoutBorders

Season 1 of Love Without Borders has been an interesting series to watch so far. Considering the season has just begun, viewers will have to continue watching to find out which couples make it to the end successfully and which pairs break up eventually.

Tune in to an all-new episode of Love Without Borders next Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at 9 pm ET on Bravo.

