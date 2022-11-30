What is Shreyas Mehta’s job? Meet Gurleen Virk’s partner from Love Without Borders

Bravo's Love Without Borders is the network's newest reality TV dating show that is all set to premiere in less than a day. The soon-to-be released TV series will feature five singletons from the United States. In search of true love, they put their lives on hold and uproot everything and move to the homeland of their "perfect life partners" without knowing anything about them.

Each singleton from Bravo's Love Without Borders will journey to an unknown destination outside their homeland. Upon their arrival at their destination, they will be paired with their "perfect life partner."

But it isn't all that easy, as there's a catch that comes along with it. Aside from the fact that the trip will be on short notice, the five singletons who embark on this journey will be forbidden from speaking or knowing anything about their partner, or even seeing a picture of them, until they reach their destination.

The five singletons will be matched by the show's host and relationship coach, Arica Angelo. The official synopsis for Love Without Borders reads:

"Love Without Borders follows five Americans – Aaron Motacek, Danna Richards, Philip Michael Thomas Jr., Naeem Thompson and Gurleen Virk – who put it all on the line for love."

One of the singletons on the show is Gurleen Virk, and the partner she's matched with is Shreyas Mehta, a model from Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET / 7 pm CT. With little to no time left for the series to premiere, here's everything you need to know about Shreyas Mehta.

Shreyas Mehta from Love Without Borders was born in India

Shreyas Mehta is matched by Gurleen Virk. He is a male model based out of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. According to the Modelmayhem website, Shreyas was originally from India and then moved to Dubai. His bio on the website reads as:

"A young boy from India turned to be a man and then a model. Shreyas mehta stands with the wild and deceptive attitude. Hardwork is the religion and principal. Bold, honest ,desciplined, and true. I am exactly like a bottle of wine that keeps better and better with time."

Shreyas' past work includes walking for Runway-IIJW 2013, Vikram Phadnis, Umesh Jivnai, Tassel Designers Awards 2013. He has also appeared in advertisements for Bonbay High, Siyarams Vogue, Pantaloons, Print-the-Man, Loreal Paris, Fashion Ethics, Zanosh, and others.

Although Shreyas only has around 319 posts on his Instagram profile, he has over 43 thousand followers. He has a lot of photos from his modeling gigs on Instagram, but not many from his personal life.

Shreyas also seems quite an avid traveler as his highlights are labeled with memories from his travel expeditions to Paris, Milan, Amsterdam, Barcelona, Madrid, London, and many other countries.

If you're curious to learn more about Shreyas, stay tuned for the premiere of Bravo's Love Without Borders.

Love Without Borders will premiere on Bravo on November 30, 2022, at 8 pm ET.

