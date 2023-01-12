“Let’s move on please”: RHOSLC fans react after Heather Gay didn’t reveal her “black eye” truth in season 3 finale

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City (RHOSLC) season 3 finale aired this Wednesday. Fans were expecting to find out the truth behind Heather Gay’s black eye in episode 14.

For over three weeks, the show dragged Heather’s black eye storyline. Viewers were eagerly waiting for the reality TV star to tell the truth, instead of going around it. Unfortunately, the season 3 finale didn’t focus on the black eye storyline, which annoyed fans.

After waiting for weeks for Heather to reveal the truth about her black eye, fans have now decided to move on from the topic.

The latest episode was mainly focused on Heather’s book launch, Bad Mormon, and Jen Shah’s trial.

RHOSLC fans are “tired” of Heather Gay’s black eye storyline

Since the mid-season trailer, RHOSLC fans have been curious to find out the truth about Heather Gay’s black eye that she got during the cast’s San Diego trip.

Heather refused to tell anyone how it happened and who did it to her. However, she kept on bringing up the topic, but when someone asked her what happened, she refused to give any details. She did the same thing in the RHOSLC season 3 finale.

Fans slammed Heather for bringing up the story and then not telling the truth. They felt that her black eye story was fake and that it was time for them to move on from that storyline.

Take a look at fans’ reactions:

MyLittleRedShed @MyLittleRedShed #RHOSLC @BravoTV I’m so sick of this black eye fake drama. Bravo knows dang well what happened. The camera installed in her room shows Heather answering the door and then they stopped showing us. #BRAVO I’m so sick of this black eye fake drama. Bravo knows dang well what happened. The camera installed in her room shows Heather answering the door and then they stopped showing us. #BRAVO #RHOSLC @BravoTV

Audra Jane @Audraj827 Heather’s eye story is booooooring now. She’s not going to say. MOVE ON BRAVO. #RHOSLC Heather’s eye story is booooooring now. She’s not going to say. MOVE ON BRAVO. #RHOSLC

ikanread @ikanread Heather if you stopped bringing up how much you don’t want to talk about your eye, everyone would stop talking about your eye #RHOSLC Heather if you stopped bringing up how much you don’t want to talk about your eye, everyone would stop talking about your eye #RHOSLC https://t.co/UaEZPpZ483

tom @thom_ahs Lisa is right if Heather really didn’t want people talking about her black eye she’d just say what happened and then everyone would move on. Her holding in the secret is just Heather asking for attention. #RHOSLC Lisa is right if Heather really didn’t want people talking about her black eye she’d just say what happened and then everyone would move on. Her holding in the secret is just Heather asking for attention. #RHOSLC

NCqueens @nicolec620 Heather is a weirdo and needs to stop using “ ride or die “ she is not that, the eye story line makes me believe everything genuine about her was fake #RHOSLC Heather is a weirdo and needs to stop using “ ride or die “ she is not that, the eye story line makes me believe everything genuine about her was fake #RHOSLC

Ava @HelloAva

Heather Gay saying she doesn’t want attention around the black eye … when she made it her whole storyline this season #RHOSLC Heather Gay saying she doesn’t want attention around the black eye … when she made it her whole storyline this season #RHOSLC https://t.co/SLjT31R4vz

Jerome Coleman @wjeromecoleman Heather wrote a whole book about exposing all of the Mormon secrets, but she still refuses to tell us what happened to her eye? #RHOSLC Heather wrote a whole book about exposing all of the Mormon secrets, but she still refuses to tell us what happened to her eye? #RHOSLC https://t.co/MvCGdgZkt5

Audrey @iam_schmaudrey So Heather still has left overs of this black eye 3 months later? #RHOSLC So Heather still has left overs of this black eye 3 months later? #RHOSLC

Careen.Lee @CareenLee1 Heather is never gonna clear up this eye story because for once she has something else to talk about other than being a Mormon🙄 #RHOSLC Heather is never gonna clear up this eye story because for once she has something else to talk about other than being a Mormon🙄 #RHOSLC

On the last day of the RHOSLC cast’s San Diego trip, Heather woke up with a black eye. She first told Jen Shah and then spoke to Meredith Marks. Both the ladies were shocked to see Heather’s injury and were confused when it did happen as all three were partying till morning.

Heather only said that she didn’t know and would not want to cause any trouble. To Jen, Heather asked to come up with storylines for her black eye. To Meredith, Heather implied that she remembered but didn’t want to talk about it.

She gave the same reason to other co-stars, claiming she didn’t know what happened to her.

Speculations around Heather Gay’s black eye

While Heather Gay didn’t reveal the truth behind her black eye, RHOSLC cast members made their speculations. Lisa Barlow claimed Heather might have fallen, and Whitney Rose was sure that someone punched her.

In an After Show episode of RHOSLC season 3, Angie Katsanevas speculated that Jen Shah had something to do with Heather’s injury. She said:

“The way that her room was such a disaster, I said to myself maybe she tripped over a shoe or something on the floor and fell, but I to be completely honest I also can't help but wonder, did something happen between her and Jen.”

In the finale episode, Angie K. told Whitney and Lisa that Jen was spreading rumors about her, saying she gave Heather the black eye.

In a confessional, Angie K said:

“A friend told me, after the fashion show, Jen pulled our friend Jake aside and told him, ‘don’t get too close to Angie because she’s the one that punched Heather in the eye.'”

She was then seen telling Whitney and Lisa that Jen was trying to ruin her name because hers was “in the toilet.”

Angie K. later asked Jen about the rumors and the latter called it a lie. Jen claimed that she didn’t talk to anyone about Angie K. and Heather’s black eye.

RHOSLC season 3 will now return next week with its first reunion episode. It will air on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at 8.00 pm ET on Bravo.

