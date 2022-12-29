What did the victims’ letters say about Jen Shah’s telemarketing fraud case? Details explored

RHOSLC (Real Housewives of Salt Lake City) star Jen Shah will be sentenced on Friday, January 6, 2023, for her participation in a telemarketing scam in July. The reality TV star pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy for committing a wire fraud.

With only a few days left before Jen Shah's sentencing, People recently got a hold of the court documents. They entailed a letter from the victims that detailed the consequences they had to face due to the star's telemarketing fraud scheme.

A Vietnam war veteran, a widow, and a man claim that they were homeless because they were scammed by Jen Shah and have a simple request:

"Let the punishment fit the crime."

Jen Shah's telemarketing fraud victims open up about the consequences they faced because of it

In the court documents obtained by People, the widow said that she initially thought it would be the right investment for her future. But it turned out to be a nightmare.

She mentioned that she was made to hand over a thousand dollars to the services and figured out that she was being scammed when they tried to set up a business for her online without her knowledge.

The widow added that she became depressed and suicidal. She added:

"The mental anguish is still with me, today, and the guilt I harbor from being so vulnerable and easy prey to such sharks, still swim in my mind. I do not want the next person to suffer any of these mental anxieties, such as I have. What is normal? I do not know anymore. Let the punishment fit the crime, Replace what you have taken and correct the consequences, the action caused."

A 75-year-old retired man penned down a letter on behalf of all the elderly people who were scammed by Jen Shah. He revealed that he received:

"...an unsolicited call from Vision Solutions Management with promises of teaching and leading me to success with their coaching."

Since he wasn't someone who was good at online marketing, he decided to give it a go to boost his business. After undergoing weeks of coaching, he began to figure out he was being scammed because many of their documents seemed to be duplicates. By then, he had lost over $40,000.

He added:

"Please consider this when passing judgment on Mrs. Jennifer Shah. Her restitution and time served should put her into the same or similar hardship as her victims. It was her choice to commit the crime for fame, drinks, fun, and [luxury]. You are the Judge. I request that your judgment carry the same hardships she has caused her victims."

Another victim of Jen Shah's fraud was an enthusiastic individual who was excited about the start of his career in 2017. After an unsuccessful job hunt, he received a call about starting an e-commerce business online. He found it a good opportunity and decided to take it up. Over a period of time, he had thousands of dollars in credit card debt and had no profit to show for it.

A fourth person who was scammed by the reality TV star shared:

"I almost lost everything that I worked for, as well as my life and almost cost me my marriage as well as ruining my kids lives for eternity. What I thought started out to be an investment in a company that I could pass on to my children if the business got off the ground successfully, ended up almost ruining ALL OF OUR LIVES."

As a result of her scams, the United States government, on December 23, 2022, requested that Jen Shah receive 10 years in prison. The government claim that it is a "sufficient" punishment for her deeds.

Poll : 0 votes