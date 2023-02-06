What happened between RHOM star Guerdy Abraira and RHOA alum Kenya Moore? BravoCon 2022 interaction explored

RHOM star Guerdy Abraira ran into RHOA alum Kenya Moore during BravoCon 2022 but the two didn’t have the nicest interaction. Abraira stated that the OG cast member “broke” her soul during the Bravo event.

When asked by PageSix about the event and whether she had any unpleasant encounters, she spoke Kenya Moore and said that it’s possible that the shade thrown at her wasn’t intentional since the event was a big affair, but the cold shoulder hurt her feelings. She said that she wished the alum was nicer.

Kenya Moore and RHOM Guerdy Abraira feud explained

At BravoCon 2022, RHOM’s Guerdy Abraira had an unfortunate experience with another franchise star. While in conversation, she told the hosts that there was a lot of drama and said that this one really broke her soul.

She added:

"I had one [encounter] that really kind of, like, broke my soul in a way because I … fix crowns. And maybe it wasn’t shady on purpose because [we were] so all over the place."

She added that she saw Moore and excitedly went up to greet her. However, the former crown holder of Miss USA was extremely cold and asked her which show she was on.

The RHOM star said that she minded the way she spoke, and said Kenya could have been nicer. However she doesn’t hold it against her and hopes they can meet again.

Abraira added:

"I think she’s a queen. I mean, she is the queen. She’s amazing. So it was a little disappointing that was the response. But all good in my hood, trust me. Listen, honey, onwards always."

More about RHOM

The latest season premiered on December 8 on Peacock and the season premiere featured intense conflict between Lisa Hochstein and Larsa Pippen. The argument stemmed because Lisa made comments about Larsa’s house. When other cast members intervened, more problems arose when Larsa again made comments about the RHOM star’s house mortgage.

In a confessional, Lisa said:

"This party should be called the "New Beatings" party and not the "New Beginnings" party. Because I am getting a mental beatdown by Larsa."

As the season progressed, more cast members got into fights, including Alexia and Nicole. In episode 12, Alexia told Marysol that she thought it was disrespectful of Nicole to use her Black Amex Card during lunch.

The issue was brought up when the two went out for dinner together along with their husbands. Todd told Anthony that they’ll send flowers and chocolate to the lawyer. However, he told him that it would be condescending and then insulted the other husband’s profession.

After the awkward dinner, the RHOM stars went out to lunch to hash out their differences, however, things didn’t go according to plan. During the exchange, Alexia called her a narcissist.

During the conversation, Nicole said:

"I was coming from a very hurt, defensive, and triggered place. We all have boundaries, and when it comes to my profession, and things that I’m doing at the hospital, to me, that is like a no go zone."

The complete cast list of season 5 includes Lisa Hochstein, Julia Lemigove, Guerdy Abraira, Larsa Pippen, Alexia Nepola, and Nicole Martin. The show is available to stream on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes