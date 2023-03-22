Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip 2023 cast net worth: Who is the richest RHUGT season 3 star?

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip (RHUTG) 2023 will premiere this week. In the upcoming season, eight housewives from different series of the franchise will make their way to Thailand for the ultimate girls' trip.

Set to appear in season 3 includes Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from Salt Lake City, Candice Dillard-Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from Potomac, Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from RHOM, and Porsha Williams and Leah McSweeney from Atlanta.

Tune in on Thursday, March 23, on Peacock to watch the season premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3.

Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast’s wealth explored

The housewives of the franchise have spent years appearing on the Bravo show and making a name for themselves, but they have also managed to create empires with or without their spouses by opening their own businesses and establishments.

Marysol Patton ($15 million)

The American reality TV star was born in Miami and stars in Bravo’s RHOM. She is the founder and director of The Patton Group, a public relations firm that made a name for itself through lavish events featuring A-list celebrities. As part of the firm, the Bravo star has worked with celebrities, exclusive restaurants, and more.

Candiace Dillard-Bassett ($4.5 million)

The RHOP cast member’s career started with an internship at the White House from 2010 to 2011 during President Obama’s first term. She was then promoted to the role of a staffer for the president’s 2012 reelection campaign.

The following year, she won the title of Miss United States 2012. Other pageants that she took part in included Sunburst, National American Miss, National Miss American Coed, Georgia Miss American Coed, Miss Maryland USA, Miss District of Columbia USA, and the Miss United States pageant.

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast member’s successful run on the circuit as a model led her to launch her own consulting business, Candiace Dillard Pageant Consulting, to train beauty queens. She is also the co-founder of Prima Hair Collection, Chateau Salon Suites, and an organization called My Sister’s Keeper.

Gizelle Bryant ($4 million)

The Potomac housewife, who will appear in RHUTG 2023, was born and raised in Washington, DC, into a powerful and wealthy family. Her upbringing inspired her to work in the government sector and in philanthropy. The Hampton graduate works with the Birmingham and Alabama city councils to help generate money for charities and has her own makeup line, EveryHue Beauty, which focuses on products catering to women of color.

Leah McSweeney ($3.5 million)

According to Life & Style, the Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast member won a big legal settlement of $75,000 from the state of New York after getting into a physical altercation with a police officer and launching her own business with the amount that she received. The reality star is the founder of a streetwear company called Married to the Mob, which she launched in 2004.

According to Page Six, during her first season on the Bravo show, she earned $3,000 per episode and had to negotiate to get paid more in 2020. After that, she was paid $10,000 per episode.

The same year, she signed with William Morris Endeavor and started writing an advice column for Penthouse Magazine.

Alexia Nepola ($3 million)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3 cast member is a businesswoman from Miami. The reality star is an executive editor at Venue Magazine. She was married to Herman Echevarria until he passed away in 2016. Two years before his passing, it was reported that the couple owed the IRS $49,078 in taxes in 2009.

Whitney Rose ($3 million)

The housewife's net worth in 2021 was $3 million. Before appearing on RHOSLC, she worked in the skincare industry. Before starting her own "clean skincare brand," Wild Rose Beauty, she previously worked for companies like Nu Skin and InVision Communications.

Heather Gay ($1.7 million)

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Heather Gay has been on the show since season one and is a business owner and author. She is the founder of a med spa called Beauty Lab + Laser. Her book, Bad Mormon, was released on February 7, 2023, and the reality star is also currently selling merchandise related to the book.

She was previously married to a world-renowned businessman, pilot, and film producer and elaborates on her marriage and distancing herself from the Mormon church in the book.

Porsha Williams ($1.5 million)

The upcoming Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip star gained fame by starring in RHOA in 2012. Other shows that she’s previously appeared in include Fox’s Star, HBO’s Insecure, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming. She is the granddaughter of Reverend Hosea Williams, a philanthropist and civil rights leader, and has been involved in many charitable organizations.

She was the co-host of Dish Nation and Two Can Play That Game and later appeared in TV One’s Steppin’ Back to Love.

Tune in on Thursday, March 23 on Peacock to watch the season premiere of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip season 3.

Poll : 0 votes