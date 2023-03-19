Who is Leah McSweeney from RHUGT? Reality TV star’s Real Housewives journey explored

With each passing day, the excitement for RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip) season 3 grows. Cast member interviews online are giving viewers a sneak preview of what will happen this season, and fans can't wait for it to premiere. Leah McSweeney from RHUGT has also been making headlines over the past few weeks.

Besides being a streetwear pioneer, Leah McSweeney is also an entrepreneur and cultural provocateur. Known for her work in movies like The Kill Room (2023), The Millionaire Matchmaker (2008), and more, she is also a well-known actress.

She welcomed her daughter Kier Marie into the world in 2007 with her ex-boyfriend Rob Cristafaro. Despite never divulging the reason behind their breakup, they now co-parent their child together.

Before appearing on RHUGT, the reality TV star was seen on The Real Housewives of New York City.

RHUGT star Leah McSweeney began her career in reality television in 2010

Originally from Manhattan, New York, USA, Leah McSweeney attended the Sacred Heart Convent on the Upper East Side, a Catholic all-girls school. As a teenager, she was expelled from school and moved to Newtown, Connecticut with her family.

She began her career as a fashion designer and television personality by starting the Married to the Mob line of streetwear for women in 2004. In collaboration with French graffiti artists Fafi, Krink, and Jessy "Nite Rider" Kennedy, the brand enjoyed success as fans loved her style. This was followed by the launch of her second brand, Happy Place, in 2020.

Her career in the world of reality television began in 2010 after she appeared on Bravo's The Millionaire Matchmaker. She then joined VH1's Love & Hip Hop: New York in 2020, followed by The Real Housewives of New York City.

Fans soon began wondering if she would be part of further seasons of the much-loved show. The speculation came after she posted a Tik Tok back in September and referred to herself as a "former Real Housewife of New York."

During an interview with We Should Talk, Leah McSweeney also discussed why she will not be returning.

As per People, she said:

"I think I'm not coming back. It's just the better way to think about it."

She also shared her experience from the show as she continued:

"I would be, like, bummed. Just because that — season was just not … fun. You know what I mean? Maybe this shows not supposed to be fun, though."

Fans are now gearing up to see her in action in season 3 of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip). Peacock will air the premiere episode of the show on March 23 at 3.01 am ET.

Leah McSweeney in RHUGT season 3

Many rumors claim Leah McSweeney was banned from Thailand during the filming of season 3 of Peacock's new show. According to a Bravo fan's account on social media, she was "forcibly escorted off the set of RHUGT 3 and was sent home early after she threw elephant dung at a castmate."

As per E! News, in response, she said, "This would've been iconic. I'm so sad it didn't happen, sorry to disappoint."

Leah McSweeney's co-stars for season 3 include Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Heather Gay and Whitney Rose and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Porsha Williams will also join the cast.

The third season of RHUGT is set to air on Peacock on March 23.

Poll : 0 votes