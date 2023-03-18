Why did Gizelle Bryant sign RHUGT season 3? RHOP star reveals details and more

If you've watched the previous two seasons of RHUGT (The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip), you're familiar with the craze and drama that follows. With new experiences, drama, and exotic places in Thailand, the new season is finally here. This season is going to be crazy for those who enjoy watching Gizelle Bryant on The Real Housewives of Potomac.

While her experiences with drama and conflicts weren't limited to creating them, she is also sharing some behind-the-scenes details.

The RHOP star claimed that the following factors led to the signing of RHUGT for its most recent season:

“I do not shy away from the drama, drama is my friend. And they said Thailand, I have never been to Thailand, I have never even been to that part of the world. And I am so happy that I said yes because it's amazing.”

Her other comments also demonstrated how enjoyable it was to learn about the drama that the other cast members experienced.

RHUGT season 3 cast members receive a mixed reaction from Gizelle Bryant

The model, television personality, and author recently spoke with Access Hollywood about some of the drama this season is sure to bring. Here is her first impression of the cast members and what she thinks of them.

As part of her interest in the show, she also wanted to know more about the housewives featured:

“It was like getting to know the ladies this was like new and fresh, and it's always a bit of like stress associated with like being put into a new environment that you know if we film another season of Potomac I'm like I got that, I know those ladies."

In addition, she mentioned:

"But like being put into a situation with women that you know you really haven't interacted with on camera before that's a whole different ball game and we really had a good time.”

She spoke about the cast members, mentioning Whitney Rose in particular:

“Whitney, I've watched on Salt Lake and I'm like this girl is so like mealy-mouth, doesn't speak up, soft, and that that on paper is not my kind of girl. But getting to know Whitney she is fantastic.”

As she spoke about her interaction with Heather Gay on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, she shared the following:

“Heather and I had a rocky road. I thought like me and Heather were like totally gonna click, but not so much, you know, so we had a bit of a rough road.”

Additionally, the trailer showed some of the conflicts she got into with Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac. Viewers can see Candiace calling Gizelle Bryant "messy" in the teaser.

In regards to this, Gizelle Bryant mentioned:

“By the time we got to Thailand, I didn't think that we were going to be talking about things that we had just hashed out on Potomac all the way to Thailand. But she did she wanted to bring up the whole Chris thing.”

She also mentioned:

“We do not stand, we're not good.”

A lot of things were revealed when season 7 of RHOP was released. Initially, Ashley Darby admitted to Robyn Dixon that she had received a message from Chris Bassett at 2:40 am As part of the message, Chris Basset asked Ashley Darby to meet him at a hotel. In 2018, Chris Bassett married Candiace Dillard Bassett.

Gizelle Bryant followed it up by making a similar accusation against Chris Bassett. Since then, the situation between them hasn't changed, and the conversation continues.

The premiere of RHUGT season 3 is only a few days away

The RHUGT trailer was released on February 24, and the premiere will take place in a few days. Tune into Peacock on March 23 at 3.01 am ET to watch the latest episode. Cast members of RHUGT season 3 include Gizelle Bryant and Candiace Dillard Bassett from The Real Housewives of Potomac, Alexia Echevarria, and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami.

Aside from that, viewers will see The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City‘s Heather Gay and Whitney Rose, The Real Housewives of New York City‘s Leah McSweeney, and The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Porsha Williams. As seen in the trailer, there will be a lot of drama, confessions, and conflicts in this RHUGT season.

To watch the latest episode of RHUGT, tune in to Peacock on March 23.

