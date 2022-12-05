"I have to continue stanning": Fans applaud Candiace for defending herself against the ladies' confrontation on RHOP

The Real Housewives of Potomac (RHOP) aired a brand new episode on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 8 pm ET on Bravo. The one-hour episode featured cast members spending some time together and addressing issues between them. While some ladies had fun, others were involved in confrontations, conflicts, arguments and drama throughout the episode, keeping viewers hooked.

On this week's episode of RHOP, Candiace defended herself against fellow castmates Gizelle, Ashley and Mia's accusations against her husband Chris Bassett. Fans applauded Candiace confronting the ladies head on. One tweeted:

Neiman Marcus Stan Account @TheBrookeAsh Candiace cleared everyone at that table and was just as calm and collected about it. I have to continue stanning! #RHOP Candiace cleared everyone at that table and was just as calm and collected about it. I have to continue stanning! #RHOP

Season 7 of the hit reality series has been extremely dramatic since the premiere. Cast members Candiace Dillard Bassett, Dr. Wendy Osefo, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Mia Thornton, Charrisse Jackson-Jordan and Jacqueline Blake are bringing in more spice and heat this time around and there is only more to come, if the mid-season trailer is anything to go by.

The official synopsis of the RHOP episode reads:

"Karen and Mia struggle to recover after an explosive confrontation; when Candiace is caught talking trash about the group to the public, Robyn confronts the issue with the help of a special guest; Ashley brings a rumor about Karen to the table."

Candiace defends herself against the ladies on RHOP

On tonight's episode of RHOP, the cast members gathered to celebrate the Grand Dame, Karen Huger's birthday. After her conversation with Mia, she wasn't sure if her fellow castmate was throwing her party. However, Mia felt that although they had their differences over Karen preferring Wendy over her, she realized that the point of the trip was to celebrate her friend's birthday and she should be there for her.

While having dinner, the ladies discussed their favorite Karen moment. All were having a great time until the drama again started to cause chaos. In the middle of their conversation, Karen asked Ashley and Candiace if they were good with each other. The two ladies had previously had an altercation over Ashley accusing Candiace's husband Chris Bassett of flirting with her friend.

Ashley revealed to her fellow RHOP ladies that Chris had gone on Twitter to bash her. While Gizelle confessed that it was probably also for her as she had made a similar accusation. This led to a disagreement between them and Candiace as the latter stood by defending her husband and noted that if he was being accused of something he hadn't done, then it is justified for him to vent out his frustration.

Gizelle and Ashley stood by their stance while Candiace remained frustrated. In a confessional, the latter said:

"You all are so miserable with your long rolling hills of necks that you wanted to come for my marriage. It's just not today or never. I don't have time for any of that."

When Ashley asked Candiace if she wasn't addressing the issue, the latter mentioned that she wouldn't address something that wasn't true and if anyone had to say something, they could. Mia then confessed that Candiace was defending her husband against the ladies but couldn't defend her when it came to Wendy.

When Jacqueline tried to defend her then-best-friend Mia, Candiace revealed that she would not argue with "Mia's representative," and that she had enough. The RHOP star then confessed:

"I am completely drained of the foolishness, the fakery, and -- and the bulls*** in this group. And at this point the group can lick the blackest part of my a**"

Fans react to Candiace defending herself against the women on RHOP

Fans were glad to see Candiace defending herself and her husband from all of the accusations the women had to throw at her. Check out what they have to say.

Zach @ZachGilyard Candiace handling sloppy accusations from the rest of the cast with ease #RHOP Candiace handling sloppy accusations from the rest of the cast with ease #RHOP https://t.co/x1lRXZ6AIc

TatayanaYomary @TheTatyYomary Candiace ain’t say nothing wrong. I would have never thought I’d be team Candy, but I side with what’s right. These women love to pick and choose when to feel offended. The hypocrisy is too much. #RHOP Candiace ain’t say nothing wrong. I would have never thought I’d be team Candy, but I side with what’s right. These women love to pick and choose when to feel offended. The hypocrisy is too much. #RHOP

Becca @ImWatchingBravo Everyone ganging up on Candiace cause they can’t bully Wendy tonight, these bitches are the worst #RHOP Everyone ganging up on Candiace cause they can’t bully Wendy tonight, these bitches are the worst #RHOP https://t.co/NxHmWMIWZO

The Third King @thirdking0208



Wow!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ I really can't wait for Candiace to let loose on these women. Hurt they feelings, at this point.

#RHOP Y'all are not about to gaslight Candiace at this table...Wow!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ I really can't wait for Candiace to let loose on these women. Hurt they feelings, at this point. Y'all are not about to gaslight Candiace at this table...Wow!! 🤦🏿‍♂️ I really can't wait for Candiace to let loose on these women. Hurt they feelings, at this point. #RHOP https://t.co/A0QOgf6W0s

JOYann @JoyannOJ So Ashley’s attempt at the all white dinner was unsuccessful, so she had to try again at this dinner to get some attention from Candiace 🤡 #RHOP So Ashley’s attempt at the all white dinner was unsuccessful, so she had to try again at this dinner to get some attention from Candiace 🤡 #RHOP

Simone @SimonesFiasco

Candiace's inability to understand Robyn's frustrations as INDIVIDUAL, when she's been on social media, to confessionals-crusade of her coworker, is not fun to watch Gizelle didn't even do anything at that damn dinner but eat her food and give Mia her thingsCandiace's inability to understand Robyn's frustrations as INDIVIDUAL, when she's been on social media, to confessionals-crusade of her coworker, is not fun to watch #RHOP Gizelle didn't even do anything at that damn dinner but eat her food and give Mia her things 😭Candiace's inability to understand Robyn's frustrations as INDIVIDUAL, when she's been on social media, to confessionals-crusade of her coworker, is not fun to watch #RHOP https://t.co/ZbkvtkoPUf

all these moniezzzz @_abrea They literally tried to provoke Candiace at that dinner, so if she wanted to hop on live and call them fake, she had every right to because NO ONE defended her at that table #RHOP They literally tried to provoke Candiace at that dinner, so if she wanted to hop on live and call them fake, she had every right to because NO ONE defended her at that table #RHOP

@Foxydagoddess @Foxydagoddess Why r they plotting so hard for Wendy & Candiace? The only two that has careers, good marriages & something going on in their lives? #RHOP Why r they plotting so hard for Wendy & Candiace? The only two that has careers, good marriages & something going on in their lives?#RHOP

dramabananna @dramabananna Why are Candiace and Chris the target this season? #RHOP Why are Candiace and Chris the target this season? #RHOP https://t.co/vaCK5D7bto

Season 7 of RHOP is getting interesting and dramatic with each passing episode. As the cast members get into more arguments, only time will tell if they are able to resolve their differences or if certain friendships are fractured forever.

Keep watching RHOP on Bravo.

