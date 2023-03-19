RHUGT season 3 cast: Where to follow the housewives on Instagram?

Season 3 of RHUGT will premiere on Peacock on Thursday, March 23 at 3.01 am ET. The first three episodes of the series will be uploaded together during the premiere, while the remaining episodes will be released one by one every Thursday.

RHUGT season 3 will feature eight housewives from five cities going on a trip to Thailand. The series will have many fights, drama, and emotional moments, as teased in the trailer. The cast members include:

Alexia Nepola and Marysol Patton from The Real Housewives of Miami

Candiace Dillard Bassett and Gizelle Bryant from The Real Housewives of Potomac

Heather Gay and Whitney Rose from The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City

Leah McSweeney from The Real Housewives of New York City

Porsha Williams from The Real Housewives of Atlanta

Instagram IDs of RHUGT season 3 cast members

Alexia Nepola: @alexiae_says

Alexia Nepola is a businesswoman and beauty expert. She is the owner of Alexia + Frankie’s salon and holds a Masters in Exceptional Student Education. She is married to Todd Tomas Nepola, the founder of Current Capital Group, and lives with him, her son Frankie and Todd’s daughters Gabriella and Sophia.

Candiace Dillard Bassett: @therealcandiace

Candiace, who is from Biloxi, won the title of 2013 Miss United States. She studied at Howard and has worked at the White House. Bassett is also an artist. She has appeared in some movies and sung several songs as well. She is married to Chris Bassett and currently runs multiple businesses and an NGO called My Sister’s Keeper.

Gizelle Bryant: @gizellebryant

Gizelle is an alumnus of Hampton University and runs many philanthropy projects. She is the author of the 2019 My Word book and runs a podcast with castmate Robyn Dixon. She was married to Jamal Bryant for seven years and has three daughters with him.

Heather Gay: @heathergay

Originally from Carmel, California, Heather is an alumnus of Brigham Young University and Northwestern University. She was married to Frank William Gay, the former CEO of Huntsman Gay Global Capital, for 11 years. Heather is the co-owner of the Beauty Lab + Laser with Andrea Nord.

Leah McSweeney: @leahmob

Leah is a fashion designer from New York City. She is the owner of Married to the Mob, which collaborates with many companies for design services. McSweeney has appeared in multiple TV shows like The Millionaire Matchmaker and Love & Hip Hop: New York. Leah also writes an advice column for Penthouse magazine.

Marysol Patton: @marysolpatton

Marysol Patton used to run the Patton Group agency, which organizes events for Miami’s top clients. She has worked with many brands like Oscar de la Renta, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, and Roberto Cavalli. The 56-year-old socialite retired in 2016 and currently lives in the Coconut Grove neighborhood of Miami with her husband Steven McNamara.

Porsha Williams: @porsha4real

Porsha was born and raised in Atlanta into a prominent political family. She is a talented television host and her wedding to footballer Kordell Stewart was broadcasted on Platinum Weddings. She is also the star of Porsha's Family Matters, a spin-off series of her own life.

Whitney Rose: @whitneywildrose

36-year-old Whitney is from Salt Lake City. She is the mother of two kids and owns the skincare & beauty line called Wild Rose. Rose is also the owner of a beauty line called Iris+Beau, She is married to Justin Rose.

Tune into RHUGT every Thursday on Peacock to see how the girls enjoy their trip.

