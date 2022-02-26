Who is Natasha Poonawalla? All about the Indian businesswoman spotted with Leonardo Dicaprio

Leonardo DiCaprio and Natasha Poonawalla were recently spotted socializing at a Chelsea restaurant, as part of British Vogue editor Edward Enninful and Alec Maxwellseen’s wedding celebrations.

The gathering also had other celebrities like Naomi Campbell, Orlando Bloom and Emma Thynn in attendance, among others. According to The Daily Mail, the Titanic star reportedly bought five bunches of $500 red roses for all the guests at the venue.

DiCaprio was also photographed chatting with Poonawalla inside the restaurant. The publication noted that the duo possibly met for the first time at Enninful and Maxwellseen’s star-studded wedding in Longleat House earlier this week.

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian entrepreneur, business mogul and socialite (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Natasha Poonawalla is an Indian entrepreneur, chairperson of the Villoo Poonawalla Foundation and the executive director of the Serum Institute of India. She is also the director of Poonawalla Science Park in the Netherlands and the director of Villoo Poonawalla Racing and Breeding Pvt Ltd.

She even serves as the chairperson of the British Asian Trust’s Children’s Protection Fund for India and is widely known for her passion and love for fashion. Poonawalla was born on November 26, 1981, to Pramesh and Minnie Aurora.

The businesswoman grew up in Pune and attended St. Mary’s School before earning a bachelor's degree from Savitribai Phule Pune University. She also received a master’s degree from the London School of Economics in 2004.

The entrepreneur tied the knot with Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla in 2006. The duo share two children, Cyrus and Darius. She gained further recognition after her family pioneered the Indian vaccination scene with the establishment of Covishield in partnership with AstraZeneca.

Natasha Poonawalla is a big fashionista

In addition to her role as the executive director of the Serum Institute of India, Poonawalla is also a prominent face in the Bollywood and Hollywood social circles. She is often seen gracing high-profile events like The Met Gala and Cannes Film Festival, among others.

During an old interview with HT Brunch, the 40-year-old revealed that Katy Perry once approached her for fashion advice:

“Katy [Perry] got in touch with me because she wanted some Indian outfits.”

In the same interview, the businesswoman also revealed that she has been a “clotheshorse” all her life, from shopping at H&M, owning Pimkie at 12 and seeing experimental dress up as a “creative outlet.”

In another interview with Vogue India, Poonawalla also spoke about using her position to benefit social causes:

“I believe in walking the talk and leveraging my position and influence to bring about social reforms [in areas] that require immediate attention.”

Natasha Poonawalla also has a remarkable following on social media with more than 600K followers on Instagram alone.

Edited by Prem Deshpande