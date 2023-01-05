Mars One review: A touching family drama amidst a political change 

The Brazilian film Mars One was recently released on Netflix and has been on the receiving end of numerous positive reviews. Plot-wise, the movie is about a black Brazilian family struggling economically and socially.

Mars One stars Rejane Faria as Tércia, Carlos Francisco as Wellington, Cícero Lucas as Deivinho, and Camilla Damião as Eunice. All four members of this family unit are dealing with their own problems. The film was officially selected for screening at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival.

Mars One is a warm, tragic, lighthearted, and highly relatable story for anyone who has faced difficult times as an individual or as a family. That said, let's dive into the detailed review of Mars One.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Mars One.

Mars One review: A maudlin tale of weighted expectations

This tear-jerking film begins with Tércia, the matriarch of a struggling Brazilian family. She juggles caring for her family with the demands of her job while also attempting to maintain her sanity.

We are then introduced to her husband Wellington, who works as a caretaker in a plush apartment block. Wellington is a huge soccer fan and dreams of one day seeing his son become a star player. Deivinho, his son, despite being a talented soccer player, is enchanted by space and science and wants to become an astrophysicist.

Finally, there's Eunice, Tércia and Wellington's eldest daughter and Deivinho's sister. Eunice is grateful for her family and all they have done for her, but she is eager to leave home and start a new life with her girlfriend, Joana.

The film has a simple plot and narration that hits the mark by invoking emotions such as grief, stress, relief, satisfaction, and acceptance. Children frequently dream of becoming something when they grow up, but due to a lack of support, they end up doing what their parents have planned for them. The film does an excellent job of covering this subject while also providing a heartwarming conclusion.

All of the actors, but especially Rejane Faria, have done a phenomenal job. Faria is portrayed as being permanently paranoid and convinced that she is responsible for the ill fortune of those around her.

The film delves into the country's socioeconomic culture as well as its people's love for soccer and their national soccer league. Although homosexuality is a minor theme here, it subtly sets the tone for the overall plot. The film's score is soothing and upbeat, and its cinematography is nearly flawless in terms of the requirements.

Gabriel Martins' Mars One Is Brazil's Pick for the Oscars

Directed by Gabriel Martins, the Brazilian Academy of Cinema and Audiovisual Arts announced that Mars One / Marte Um, directed by Gabriel Martins, was Brazil's official contender for Best International Feature Film at the 95th Academy Awards (to be held on March 12, 2023.)

The film's synopsis on Netflix reads:

"Following a tense election, a tight-knit family works to navigate life changes while chasing separate goals — including a secret dream to live on Mars."

The country has been nominated four times, most recently in 1998 for Walter Salles’ Central Station and 2007 for Cao Hamburger’s The Year My Parents Went On Vacation.

