“They were glamping in the Hamptons”: Socialite Libbie Mugrabi claims she was the victim after arrest over attacking housekeeper

On July 31, socialite Libbie Mugrabi allegedly assaulted a former housekeeper while armed with a knife and a mop handle. After her late November arrest, however, the 43-year-old claimed that the supposed victim had been presenting a misleading account of the case.

In an interview with the New York Post, Libbie Mugrabi claimed that the disgruntled former housekeeper had been squatting on her 10,000-square-foot New York property.

Mugrabi said:

“(They were) workers who were not supposed to be living there. They weren’t doing any work. They were glampin’ in the Hamptons.”

In an official statement, Southampton Police reported that Libbie Mugrabi has been charged with criminal mischief, menacing and criminal possession of a weapon.

Conflicting accounts of the Libbie Mugrabi case

In the initial accusations made against Libbie Mugrabi, the alleged victim stated that she had been assaulted after the philanthropist supposedly refused to pay her salary.

Mugrabi, however, said that the former housekeeper had brought in multiple friends and illegally occupied her Hamptons property. The socialite also claimed that the housekeeper had assaulted her first. She also added that the officers who responded to the scene also behaved particularly aggressively towards her.

Mugrabi told the post:

“They should have been doing work on my house but not living in my house. The night I came home, a lady was in my guest room — she was supposed to have been let go. I went to use the bathroom, saw her, and I got scared to death.”

She added:

“She started throwing stuff at me. She threw a cellphone and the bottom of a stringy mop at me. She was screaming like a crazy person and threw a Bible at me."

Mugrabi proceeded to describe her account of the events:

"I went into my bedroom and locked the door. I heard more screaming and called her an Uber [at around 3 a.m. on July 31]. My handyman convinced her to leave."

raysofl @raysofl1 @PekalaLaw With her money she needs a house manager. @PekalaLaw With her money she needs a house manager.

She also claimed that she was coerced into giving the former employee cash.

"She complained that she had no cash. I gave her $500 or $600 out of my wallet. I just wanted her to leave … She got driven to Brooklyn. It cost me $268. Plus she had my vintage ballet flats, Chanel shoes and Balenciaga shoes in her bag.”

Marianne Bertuna, of Aidala Bertuna & Kamins, reinforced Libbie Mugrabi's claims, asserting that the socialite was innocent.

Bertuna said:

“Libbie Mugrabi is a pillar of our community and a law abiding citizen. The evidence will show that she is innocent of all these charges. We look forward to this matter being swiftly dismissed in its entirety.”

Southampton authorities have not confirmed the course of events that led to the alleged assault.

