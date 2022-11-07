"She clearly has a pattern": UK student assault video sparks outrage online as old clips of Sophia Rosing surface 

University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing is making headlines after a video of her physically assaulting and using racial slurs against two Black students has gone viral. Meanwhile, older videos of the youngster being verbally abusive have resurfaced online as well.

According to the Fayette County Detention Center, Sophia Rosing was arrested on charges of assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct, public intoxication and assault just before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

A video of her using a racial slur and striking a Black student, who was working the night shift at a dormitory front desk, has appeared online. The victim revealed that not only did she physically assault her, but also a police officer. She was reportedly also “singing the N-word” during the unpleasant interaction.

Since the video went viral across social media platforms, other clips of the 22-year-old being problematic have resurfaced online. In one video, Sophia Rosing can be heard saying:

“I’m rich as f**k and you’re obviously not compared to what you’re wearing and I can sue you and you can’t do s**t about it especially because you don’t know my f**king last name.”

Another image of Rosing, who appears to be withheld by a police officer, has also appeared online. The Snapchat image read:

“she got kicked out of one of the bars I work at too for biting and racial slurs too”

In another video posted on TikTok, Rosing appeared to be intoxicated and singing the N-word as law enforcement attempted to handcuff her. The video was captioned:

“University of Kentucky This happened today at my son school She needs to get put out”

Netizens blame parents over Sophie Rosing’s behavior

Internet users were in disbelief over the student’s misconduct. Many were stunned to see a 22-year-old using racist slang. Her intoxicated mannerisms did not help her win netizens’ support either. Several netizens expressed that they found it disturbing that Rosing kept repeating the N-word.

Others repeatedly slammed Sophia Rosing’s parents. Many claimed that they should be held responsible for their daughter’s actions. A few tweets read:

Sophia Rosing loses her job as video of her using racial slurs goes viral online

The college-goer was a brand ambassador for Dillard’s department store. According to Rosing’s LinkedIn account, she also worked as a social media marketing intern and a visual merchandising manager at the corporation. Dillard’s announced that they had terminated Rosing due to her recent actions. Their statement read:

“Dillard’s does not condone this behavior. Her relationship with Dillard’s has been terminated immediately.”

Rosing was also a member of the College Fashionista community. However, the fashion and beauty influencer group has announced that they have ended their relationship with Rosing. Their statement reads:

“Sophia Rosing was removed from the College Fashionista community effective immediately. We will be conducting an immediate detailed review of our member management practices, including our vetting processes, internal training, and beyond.”

The University of Kentucky also addressed their student body. President Eli Capilouto said in a message that there will also be an investigation into the matter. He also stressed that the educational institution does not encourage such behavior.

It remains unclear whether Rosing will be appearing in court.

