Who is Sophia Rosing? University of Kentucky student arrested after racist slur video goes viral

Sophia Rosing, a University of Kentucky student, was arrested after using a racial slur and attacking two Black students. Her employment at Dillards has also since been terminated.

The 22-year-old was arrested on Sunday just before 4 a.m. at the campus dorm. According to the Fayette County Detention Center, she faces charges of intoxication at a public space, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree assault on a police officer and fourth-degree assault. She was held on a $10,000 bond.

In a video that has gone viral across social media platforms, Sophia Rosing was seen using a racial slur and striking a woman who worked the night shift at a dormitory front desk. The student tried to restrain the intoxicated aggressor, however, she did not succeed.

philip lewis @Phil_Lewis_



wkyt.com/2022/11/06/uk-… University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch” University of Kentucky student Sophia Rosing arrested and charged after assaulting another student who was at work and calling her a “nigger bitch”wkyt.com/2022/11/06/uk-… https://t.co/WuOi4Stauo

The victim posted a “story time” video of the incident on TikTok. She explained that Sophia Rosing punched her twice, bit her arm, tried to run the victim and her friend with a shopping cart. The victim also claimed that Rosing said:

“Do my chores, it’s not my fault that you are Black.”

The victim added- “at this point she’s like singing the N-word.” She also revealed that Rosing bit and kicked a police officer.

Who is Sophia Rosing?

Heavy reported that Sophia Rosing is from Fort Mitchell, Kentucky. She is a Beechwood High School graduate and is currently a senior at the University of Kentucky. According to her LinkedIn, the 2023 graduate is doing a double major in business marketing and merchandizing, apparel and textiles.

Sophia Rosing was also a member of the community College Fashionista, a group that focuses on collegiate fashion and beauty influencers. However, since Rosing's video went viral online, the group has terminated their relationship with her. They released a stated on Facebook announcing:

“Sophia Rosing was removed from the College Fashionista community effective immediately. We will be conducting an immediate detailed review of our member management practices, including our vetting processes, internal training, and beyond.”

Rosing was also a brand ambassador of the Dillard’s department store. According to her LinkedIn, she was a social media marketing intern and a visual merchandising manager at the store. Along with College Fashionista, Dillards has also ended its relationship with the college student. They announced:

“Dillards does not condone this behavior. Her relationship with Dillard’s has been terminated immediately.”

University of Kentucky releases statement condemning Sophia Rosing's behavior

In a message to the UK students, President Eli Capilouto said in a tweet that the educational institution will be investigating the incident and that violence is “never acceptable.” One of the tweets read:

“The video images I have seen do not honor our responsibilities to each other. They reflect violence, which is never acceptable, and a denial of the humanity of members of our community... They are deeply antithetical to what we are and what we always want to be as a community. We will fully investigate what happened last night, but we also must learn from this moment and do better as a community.”

University of Kentucky @universityofky



Read President Capilouto’s full message: Update (3/3): To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.Read President Capilouto’s full message: pres.uky.edu/news/condemnin… Update (3/3): To be clear: we condemn this behavior and will not tolerate it under any circumstance. The safety and well-being of our community has been — and will continue to be — our top priority.Read President Capilouto’s full message: pres.uky.edu/news/condemnin…

After Rosing’s arrest, she was released from custody, according to records. It remains unclear whether she is scheduled to appear in court.

Poll : 0 votes