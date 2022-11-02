"Devastatingly sad beyond words": Utah Blackface video at Cedar City Walmart sparks mass outrage online 

A group of White Utah students are viciously being slammed on social media after wearing blackface. The youngsters were dressed as prisoners and gained traction through a TikTok video that captured them in a Cedar City Walmart.

Millie @MilOnYourMind @Imposter_Edits Groomed by their hateful parents. It’s devastatingly sad beyond words. @Imposter_Edits Groomed by their hateful parents. It’s devastatingly sad beyond words.

The video was posted on Halloween night, October 31. In the TikTok video, three youngsters were seen wearing faux prison uniforms and had their bodies painted black, while another group was wearing fake police uniforms.

The video of the youngsters wearing blackface has gone viral on the video sharing platform. It has been captioned- “Who are these kids in Cedar City Utah?” It included- “Please spread this so we can find them!”

In the video, the participants were seen smirking and laughing. An onlooker, who was behind the camera, said:

“You guys are not going to get into college… you guys are not going to get any scholarships, because this is a hate crime.”

One of the participants wearing blackface chimed in and stated that they did not go to school. While laughing and turning towards his friends, one of the boys said:

“We all dropped out of high school, it’s OK”

🥀_Imposter_🕸️ @Imposter_Edits So this happened at cedar city Utah Walmart. Wow.. So this happened at cedar city Utah Walmart. Wow.. https://t.co/5nIztPRyXj

The woman speaking behind the camera responded by saying:

“I still don’t think it’s appropriate for you guys to be doing this… it’s really not funny.”

According to KSLTV, social media users were attacking a Cedar Valley High School male student for wearing blackface in the video. The matter reportedly worsened, leading to the Utah County Sheriff’s deputy having to park outside the teenage boy’s home.

However, the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and the Alpine School District have announced that no student from the aforementioned institution took part in the viral TikTok video.

Netizens enraged over viral Utah blackface video

Internet users were disappointed to see the teenagers wearing blackface even in the current political climate. Many argued that any form of prejudicial practice is wrong and that the youngsters should have been aware of it.

Several netizens expressed disdain over the TikTok video’s participants. A few tweets condemning their actions read:

Just in Case: Armed Defense @JMLewter



Again, what’s going on in the minds of white folk that make anti-Blackness so necessary? @Imposter_Edits So what is it about white ppl, many who have no contact with Blk ppl, that they feel compelled to practice racism? It’s a rite of passage it seems.Again, what’s going on in the minds of white folk that make anti-Blackness so necessary? @Imposter_Edits So what is it about white ppl, many who have no contact with Blk ppl, that they feel compelled to practice racism? It’s a rite of passage it seems.Again, what’s going on in the minds of white folk that make anti-Blackness so necessary?

greeneyes1326 @greeneyes13261 @Imposter_Edits I live in Salt Lake City and it literally is on our local news right now. They have also reached out to our governor. I’m embarrassed to say I live here. But this isn’t uncommon here. It’s gross. @Imposter_Edits I live in Salt Lake City and it literally is on our local news right now. They have also reached out to our governor. I’m embarrassed to say I live here. But this isn’t uncommon here. It’s gross.

slate357 @slate357 @Imposter_Edits Can’t wait to hear the explanations, crying and “ their lives are ruined” speeches from the parents. As other’s have said, they do look extremely comfortable doing this. @Imposter_Edits Can’t wait to hear the explanations, crying and “ their lives are ruined” speeches from the parents. As other’s have said, they do look extremely comfortable doing this.

JimBob McBoatFace @JBobMcBoatFace @Imposter_Edits Just look at how funny they think they are, full well knowing what they're doing is absolutely wrong. Jesus. @Imposter_Edits Just look at how funny they think they are, full well knowing what they're doing is absolutely wrong. Jesus.

lc declassifies 200,000 documents💭😛🇺🇦🍂🏈👻🎃 @lcatboonies



This is the face of white privilege.



This is the future of the Republican Party. @Imposter_Edits They have no shame.This is the face of white privilege.This is the future of the Republican Party. @Imposter_Edits They have no shame. This is the face of white privilege. This is the future of the Republican Party.

Tiffinie @tiffinields @Imposter_Edits It’s giving obsessed at this point. Why are black people living in your head rent free when there probably aren’t any in your town? Just weird & creepy. @Imposter_Edits It’s giving obsessed at this point. Why are black people living in your head rent free when there probably aren’t any in your town? Just weird & creepy.

Utah Governor issues statement condemning the teenagers’ actions

Spencer Cox, the governor of Utah, issued a statement against the racist costumes. He said:

“We strongly condemn racism in all it’s forms and we call on every Utahn to reject such offensive stereotypes, slurs and attitudes.”

Although the exact location of the Walmart where the incident occurred remains unknown, a spokesperson for the retail corporation revealed that the youngsters were escorted out of the store as they became aware of the matter. The spokesperson said:

“We don't tolerate discrimination or demeaning behavior of any kind and are incredibly disappointed by what is shown in this video. After learning these people were in the building, our associates immediately instructed them to leave the property”

The Iron County School District announced that they were aware of the viral blackface video circulating across social media. They announced that although the teenagers were not part of their schools, an investigation into the matter is under process.

