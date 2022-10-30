"They discriminated against him based on his tattoos": Michele Morrone and Korean hotel racism drama explained 

Actor-singer Michele Morrone, best known for Netflix’s erotic thriller series 365 Days, has accused South Korea’s reputed The Shilla Hotel, located in Seoul, against 'inappropriate' behavior towards him.

On October 27, Morrone took to his Instagram story, warning his followers, "If you wanna visit Seoul NEVER go to Shilla hotel."

He wrote that he felt disrespected by the hotel staff because he was not Asian, insinuating racism. Although he did not specify the exact reason for writing this, fans deducted that the hotel behaved like this due to his tattoos.

For those unversed, tattoos are considered inappropriate in Korean culture. Celebrities and youngsters are generally discouraged from getting or flaunting them, which is why popular celebrities like hit K-pop boy group BTS' member Jung Kook usually covers his tattoos during public performances.

The Shilla Hotel has refuted allegations by Michele Morrone

He stated that due to some "internal politics," they disrespected him and treated him differently only because he came from a non-Asian culture. He further wrote that he was taught to respect everyone and never be judgemental. The Feel It singer shared that he is 32 years old and has traveled all over the world but has never faced such behavior before.

Shortly after his Instagram story, The Shilla Hotel refuted Michele Morrone’s claims of inappropriate behavior. In a statement to Korean media outlet Chosun, the luxury hotel revealed that the said misunderstanding arose due to a smoking issue.

In the statement, the hotel stated that they have special rooms allotted for smoking and perhaps, the root of the issue lies in this issue. However, they refused to go into detail as it was the actor's personal information.

The hotel further denied the allegations of racism, stating they don’t show any preferential treatment to Asians and have done their bit to resolve the misunderstanding and will do their best to ensure none of their guests feel any form of discomfort.

The Shilla Hotel is one of South Korea’s best luxury hotels and is owned by Lee Bu-jin, daughter of the late Samsung chairman Lee Kun-hee and current Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong’s sister.

Famous Korean celebrities like former Descendants of the Sun couple Song Hye-kyo and Song Joong-ki, Kim Yuna, Yoo Jae-suk, Jun Ji-hyun, and Yoon Kye-sang have all chosen this luxury hotel to get married.

More details about actor Michele Morrone

The 32-year-old global star is an actor with many talents. Michele Morrone is an Italian actor, singer, model and fashion model, having starred in various Italian and Polish movies.

In a previous interview, the Hard For Me singer stated that he watched Harry Potter as an 11 year old, which inspired him to pursue a career as an actor.

However, it was his 2020 erotic thriller series 356 Days that catapulted him to global superstardom.

In the movie, Morrone plays an Italian mafia gangster, Massimo Torricelli, who kidnaps a Polish woman, Laura Biel, and forcefully holds her captive, giving her an ultimatum of 365 days to fall in love with him. The duo fight each other but eventually fall in love.

The three-part film series is deeply inspired by the Fifty Shades trilogy.

