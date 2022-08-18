5 lesser-known facts about 365 Days actor Michele Morrone

Michele Morrone, the 365 Days star of Italian descent, is popularly known to have shot to fame after he acted in the widely watched Netflix drama. However, what is little known is that Morrone was already an established actor back home in Italy before landing the role in 365 Days. After his association with the Netflix romantic drama, the 31-year-old actor and model gained international recognition.

The latest film from the 365 Days franchise is titled The Next 365 Days and is set to be released on Netflix on August 19, 2022. The film stars Michele Morrone and Anna-Maria Sieklucka in lead roles.

Netflix also released the first four minutes of the film on YouTube along with the trailer, both of which have created a fair amount of buzz among fans of the franchise.

Things you probably didn't know about Michele Morrone

1) Morrone is also a singer and a professional musician

A talented guitarist and singer, Michele Morrone, has his album titled Dark Room, a lot of songs from which have been used in the 365 Days film. Feel It rose to become his most famous song. Morrone began learning the guitar at the age of 25 and is self-taught when it comes to music. His videos have reached a new high since his YouTube debut in January 2022.

Morrone doesn't just limit himself to acting when it comes to the performing arts. He has ventured into singing, playing the guitar, and dancing fields and was fairly successful at it. Many of the actor's fans prefer his music over the movies he acts in. These many talents are what made Michele Morrone famous in Italy even before his association with 365 Days.

2) He has worked as a gardener

Gulf News @gulf_news

bit.ly/2ZUXxNw Michele Morrone in Dubai: From gardener to Netflix star Michele Morrone in Dubai: From gardener to Netflix star bit.ly/2ZUXxNw

Michele Morrone almost gave up on his aspirations to become a successful actor and decided to take up gardening instead. Morrone, being from a small Italian town, has four siblings and a father who was a construction worker. His father, however, died when Morrone was twelve. Owing to a financial crisis, he moved to a small town in Italy, where he worked as a gardener to pay his bills in 2018.

Only after he was chosen for the role of Massimo in 365 Days did he become famous worldwide, and life took an unexpected turn. The actor still stays in Italy and has not expressed any plans to move out of his home country. His humble beginnings suggest the kind of work that went into Michele Morrone becoming the world-famous celebrity he is today.

3) He was on the Italian version of Dancing With The Stars

In 2016, Michele Morrone was featured in the Italian Dancing With The Stars titled Bellando Con Le Stelle. He pulled off some spectacular moves as he danced alongside Ekaterina Vaganova, his dancing partner on the show. This made him fairly popular in Italy.

The actor's performance became the talk of the town, with several newspapers raving about it. His dance at Bellando Con Le Stelle is another proof of the kind of multi-talented performer Morrone is. He is not only a singer and dancer by hobby but has professionally produced music albums and also been on famous dance shows.

4) Michele Morrone has battled depression

A still from his music video Beautiful (Image via IMDB)

Referring to the time when he was in Italy to be a gardener, Morrone revealed that he was heavily depressed. He was married to a fashion designer and stylist from 2014 to 2018. He also has two sons whom he still co-parents with his ex-wife. Morrone refers to the period following his divorce as a dark phase. His children, briefly moving away, significantly impacted his well-being.

This was when he decided to take up gardening in an Italian town and wasn't interested in furthering his acting career anymore. In an Instagram post, the actor claimed that destiny brought him the role in 365 Days and turned his life around. Shortly after 365 Days, Michele Morrone shot to fame.

5) Morrone is a painter too

Another skill to add to the actor's list of talents is painting. Just like his other talents, this is another one that Morrone has put out on his social media for everyone to see. His Instagram profile features a lot of his art which he seems to love and enjoy as much as he does performing. He has his own art studio and adheres to a creative process, both of which he has given a glimpse of on social media.

Moreover, Morrone seems to enjoy all things creative instead of limiting himself to one field. Despite being just 31 years old, he has already honed so many different crafts. He also loves the outdoors and rides horses too. The list would probably go on forever if we looked closely.

Michele Morrone's latest film, The Next 365 Days, will release on Netflix on August 19, 2022. It is expected that the actor will again reveal some more talents in this one to take the audience on in an unpredictable manner.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das