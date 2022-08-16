"When will it stop?": Twitter divided over 365 Days 3 release

Netflix's upcoming 365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, is set to hit the platform on Friday, August 19, 2022. It is a sequel to 365 Days: This Day, and is the third installment in the 365 Days series.

The first two films were unanimously panned by film critics, who called out the problematic storylines and excessive depictions of scenes involving sexual violence. Despite receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews, the movies garnered massive popularity in various parts of the world.

Now, with the third one dropping soon, fans on Twitter are divided, with one user wondering when it will stop.

allison ✯ @cowcitygirl the 3rd 365 days movie is coming out on friday ... when will it stop the 3rd 365 days movie is coming out on friday ... when will it stop

365 Days 3 release polarizes Twitterati

Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new 365 Days 3 movie release. Many expressed anger and frustration, with some even questioning Netflix's decision to continue the franchise. Several users also criticized the storyline of the first two movies and highlighted their various problematic aspects.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

elisara of the endless 🌹 @_Abilisa_ Netflix does drop ONE season of a show with a solid plot, great characters and spectacular prospects for future seasons and then mek yuh wait 60 years for season 2. Meanwhile I hear we getting ANOTHER 365 days movie? Can we pls get our priorities straight? Netflix does drop ONE season of a show with a solid plot, great characters and spectacular prospects for future seasons and then mek yuh wait 60 years for season 2. Meanwhile I hear we getting ANOTHER 365 days movie? Can we pls get our priorities straight? 😩 https://t.co/ObMM080UCa

Ty Ty Chopper🦌 @tylerlapatata I need to know who keeps green lighting the 365 days movies because they are all TERRIBLE I need to know who keeps green lighting the 365 days movies because they are all TERRIBLE

{---- Destroy me Daddy: BLM @silkyhank @m3lodysimp @phoebecaliel Because Netflix loves making movies about violent men. They are the ones who gave us the 365 Days movies where the guy kidnaps a women and threatens to kill her family if she doesn't fall in love with him. And it's suppose to be romantic. @m3lodysimp @phoebecaliel Because Netflix loves making movies about violent men. They are the ones who gave us the 365 Days movies where the guy kidnaps a women and threatens to kill her family if she doesn't fall in love with him. And it's suppose to be romantic.

Phil Mitchell @dhlfastestlap There’s another 365 days movie coming out? There’s another 365 days movie coming out? 😭😭😭😭😭

♱ tay ♱ @okdamntaylor another 365 days movie is coming out? are we not tired yet? another 365 days movie is coming out? are we not tired yet?

t 💕| VOL 2 ST SPOILERS @tazotearefreshr wait how is another new 365 days movie already coming out this month??? wait how is another new 365 days movie already coming out this month??? 😭

Meanwhile, some Twitter users expressed interest in watching the upcoming sequel despite not liking the first two films of the franchise. Some of the reactions to the release also had undertones of mock-anticipation.

Mia³ @ricciardosbabe did I think '365 days' was a very bad movie? Yes. Did I think the second part was even worse? Yes. Am I still gonna watch the third part? Also yes. did I think '365 days' was a very bad movie? Yes. Did I think the second part was even worse? Yes. Am I still gonna watch the third part? Also yes.

Kukolonga🤍 @itslorvh Who wants to watch the next 365 days movie with me and criticize any and every scene we can and call it a date? Who wants to watch the next 365 days movie with me and criticize any and every scene we can and call it a date?

madi @bakerjamesss Everybody kinda mad but I’m excited for the next 365 days movie idk Everybody kinda mad but I’m excited for the next 365 days movie idk

About 365 Days 3: Trailer, cast and other details explored

Netflix released the official trailer for the film on August 8, 2022, and it offers a glimpse into the franchise's characteristic sensuous tone, with the two lead characters, Laura and Massimo, engaging in steamy scenes.

It showcases the various crucial events that'll shape the narrative, as Laura and Massimo's storyline gets increasingly complicated. Netflix's official YouTube channel shared a brief synopsis of the film, which states:

''Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.''

Judging by the trailer, viewers can expect another intense erotic thriller, similar in tone to the franchise's first two films. The previous film ended on an agonizing cliffhanger, so it'll be thrilling to see the direction that the story takes in the upcoming installment.

The movie stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone in the lead roles as Laura and Massimo, respectively. Apart from them, the movie also features a number of actors in supporting roles, like:

Simone Susinna as Nacho

Otar Saralidze as Domenico

Magdalena Lamparska as Olga

The movie is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes.

Don't miss 365 Days 3 on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal