"When will it stop?": Twitter divided over 365 Days 3 release

Netflix's upcoming 365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, is set to hit the platform on Friday, August 19, 2022. It is a sequel to 365 Days: This Day, and is the third installment in the 365 Days series.
The first two films were unanimously panned by film critics, who called out the problematic storylines and excessive depictions of scenes involving sexual violence. Despite receiving overwhelmingly negative reviews, the movies garnered massive popularity in various parts of the world.
Now, with the third one dropping soon, fans on Twitter are divided, with one user wondering when it will stop.
365 Days 3 release polarizes Twitterati
Several fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new 365 Days 3 movie release. Many expressed anger and frustration, with some even questioning Netflix's decision to continue the franchise. Several users also criticized the storyline of the first two movies and highlighted their various problematic aspects.
Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:
Meanwhile, some Twitter users expressed interest in watching the upcoming sequel despite not liking the first two films of the franchise. Some of the reactions to the release also had undertones of mock-anticipation.
About 365 Days 3: Trailer, cast and other details explored
Netflix released the official trailer for the film on August 8, 2022, and it offers a glimpse into the franchise's characteristic sensuous tone, with the two lead characters, Laura and Massimo, engaging in steamy scenes.
It showcases the various crucial events that'll shape the narrative, as Laura and Massimo's storyline gets increasingly complicated. Netflix's official YouTube channel shared a brief synopsis of the film, which states:
''Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.''
Judging by the trailer, viewers can expect another intense erotic thriller, similar in tone to the franchise's first two films. The previous film ended on an agonizing cliffhanger, so it'll be thrilling to see the direction that the story takes in the upcoming installment.
The movie stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone in the lead roles as Laura and Massimo, respectively. Apart from them, the movie also features a number of actors in supporting roles, like:
- Simone Susinna as Nacho
- Otar Saralidze as Domenico
- Magdalena Lamparska as Olga
The movie is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes.
Don't miss 365 Days 3 on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.