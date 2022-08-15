365 Days 3 cast list: Who else stars in Michele Morrone's thriller film?

Netflix's 365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, will premiere on the platform on Friday, August 19, 2022. The movie features Michele Morrone, Anna-Maria Sieklucka, and Simone Susinna in the lead roles.

The sequel arrives less than four months after the release of 365 Days: This Day, which premiered on Netflix on April 27, 2022. The third installment will continue to focus on the relationship between the two lead characters, Laura and Massimo.

Without further ado, read on to find out more about the cast of the film.

365 Days 3 cast list: Anna-Maria Sieklucka and others in pivotal roles

1) Anna-Maria Sieklucka as Laura Biel

Actress Anna-Maria Sieklucka stars in one of the lead roles as Laura Biel. Once again, she looks quite impressive as Laura in the trailer for the film. Sieklucka made her debut as an actress in 365 Days and reprised her role in its sequel, 365 Days: This Day. With the second film ending on an agonizingly uncertain note for Laura, it'll be interesting to see what happens to her character in the upcoming film.

2) Michele Morrone as Massimo Torricelli

Michele Morrone essays the character of Massimo in the film. Morrone reprises the role that he played in the first film, 365 Days, and its 2022 sequel. His naturally charismatic personality elevates the trailer to a different level altogether.

Apart from the 365 Days series, Morrone has appeared in quite a few films and shows like The Trial, Bar Giuseppe, and many more.

3) Simone Susinna as Nacho

Simone Susinna plays the role of Nacho in 365 Days 3. In 365 Days: This Day, things got complicated after Nacho fell in love with Laura. He reprises his role in the upcoming film, and viewers are intrigued to see how his arc pans out. Apart from the erotic thriller trilogy, Susinna is best known for his work on Heaven in Hell.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in crucial supporting roles, including Magdalena Lamparska as Olga and Otar Saralidze as Domenico. The film is helmed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes.

A quick look at 365 Days 3 plot and trailer

Netflix's official trailer for 365 Days 3 highlights several crucial events set to unfold in the film, without giving away too much about the storyline. Fans of the previous two films of the franchise will be familiar with the trailer's distinctively sensuous tone. With the previous film ending on a tense note, all eyes seem to be on Laura. Netflix's official YouTube channel also put out a brief synopsis of the film, which states:

''Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.''

The first two films of the franchise, despite their negative critical reception, garnered considerable attention and popularity around the world, which has also added to the hype for the upcoming third film.

365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, will be available to stream on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

