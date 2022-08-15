What time will 365 Days 3 air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Michele Morrone's film

Netflix's new film, 365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, is set to hit the platform on August 19, 2022 at 12:00 AM PT. It's a sequel to 365 Days: This Day and the third film in the 365 Days series. The erotic thriller continues to focus on Laura and Massimo's complex relationship.

The film stars Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone in major roles. Without further ado, keep reading to find out more details about 365 Days 3.

Release date of 365 Days 3 on Netflix : its plot, trailer, and other details

365 Days 3 is expected to premiere on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022. The original Polish title of the film reads: Kolejne 365 Dni. On August 8, 2022, Netflix dropped the official trailer for the film, which offers a glimpse of the numerous thrilling and shocking events set to unfold in the movie.

Overall, the trailer maintains 365 Days' distinctly erotic tone that viewers who've watched the trilogy's first two parts will be familiar with. Viewers can expect a lot of steamy scenes involving Laura and Massimo as the film further explores the intricacies of their relationship. Along with the trailer, Netflix's official YouTube channel also shared a brief description of the film, which reads:

''Laura and Massimo's relationship hangs in the balance as they try to overcome trust issues while a tenacious Nacho works to push them apart.''

Apart from the two lead actors, Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, the movie also stars Simone Susinna, who plays the role of Nacho. Nacho's role in Laura and Massimo's lives further complicates the couple's equation, and with the second film ending on an absolute cliffhanger, it'll be interesting to see how the story pans out in the upcoming third installment.

More details about the 365 Days trilogy

The 365 Days series is based on a trilogy of erotic thriller novels by noted Polish thriller writer Blanka Lipińska, The first film, 365 Days, was released in 2020 to highly negative reviews from audiences and critics, with many considering it to be one of the worst films ever made. 365 Days centers around the relationship between a young woman named Laura Biel and a charismatic Sicilian man named Massimo Torricelli. However, the film garnered massive global attention after its release on Netflix.

A sequel to 365 Days, titled 365 Days: This Day, was released on Netflix on April 27, 2022, to equally strong negative reviews from viewers and critics. The film continues to explore the sensuous relationship between Laura and Massimo. It depicts the difficulties that arise in the couple's lives after the entry of another man, among other things. A synopsis of the film, according to Netflix's official YouTube channel, reads:

''Laura and Massimo are back and hotter than ever. But the reunited couple's new beginning is complicated by Massimo’s family ties and a mysterious man who enters Laura’s life to win her heart and trust, at any cost.''

You can watch 365 Days 3, aka The Next 365 Days, on Netflix on Friday, August 19, 2022.

